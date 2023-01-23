A&J Fotos/E+ via Getty Images

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) has performed well over the past few years. The company has seen its margins eroded in 2022. The company's multi-year order backlog may not protect it against a recession. The company does not offer a good dividend, generates low equity and invested capital returns, and is overvalued based on the valuation metrics and a discounted cash flow model. It is best to wait for a lower valuation before buying WAB stock.

Strong growth in 2022

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported excellent revenue growth in the fourth quarter. It reported $2.31 billion in sales in Q4, an increase of 11.2% compared to the same quarter in 2021 (Exhibit 1). The company saw accelerated revenue growth in the second half of 2022, with Q3 growth at 9.1%.

Exhibit 1:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Quarterly Revenues, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The company prides itself on its multi-year order backlog of $22.4 billion. But, according to the company's filings, these orders may be subject to delays or cancellations. The level of government spending on the railway sector may also have an impact on the company's revenue. For instance, the company stated that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a few canceled orders, but the delivery of goods and services was pushed out of their original timeline. Although the company has a massive backlog, it may not protect its revenue from an economic downturn.

On the bright side, passenger and freight transportation via rail is greener than other transportation methods. Governments are looking at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion by promoting rail travel. This increased focus on railways could translate into multi-year tailwinds for the industry and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. The company is also banking on the replacement market to grow revenue. The company is projecting revenue to fall between $8.7 billion and $9 billion in 2023.

Margins and cash flows

The company's gross margins have dropped by 320 basis points to 28.3% in Q4 2022 compared to the same quarter in the previous year. The operating margins fell by 200 basis points to 10.2% in Q4 2022. The company blamed restructuring costs, unfavorable sales mix, and increased technology costs for the deterioration of its operating margins.

Despite the margin erosion, the company generated $1.03 billion in operating cash flows (Exhibit 2). The company generated free cash flows of $889 million in 2022, which amounted to a low free cash flow yield per share of 5%.

Exhibit 2:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Low financial returns and high valuation

When interest rates were at zero, investors paid for growth rather than financial returns. Many technology companies with no profits saw high valuations placed on them. But, we have entered an era of much higher interest rates than the previous decade. Since the cost of capital has increased for all companies globally, investors need to focus on financial returns. Investors need to ensure that the company is earning a return greater than its cost of capital.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies earned a low return on equity [ROE] and invested capital [ROIC] of 6.2% and 4.4%, respectively (Exhibit 3). These returns are much less than the company's estimated weighted average cost of capital of 10%. The company also carries a high debt load, with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.8x. In 2022, S&P Global rated Westinghouse Air brake Technologies as "BBB-," an "Investment Grade" rating but just a notch above "Speculative Grade." According to S&P Global, this grade means the company has adequate capacity to meet its financial commitments but could struggle during poor economic growth.

Exhibit 3:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ROE, ROIC (Seeking Alpha)

Debt and valuation

At the end of 2022, the company had outstanding debt of $4 billion, with $251 million coming due in 2023. The company generated an operating cash flow of $1.03 billion in 2022 and has cash and short-term investments of $541 million. The company has a low dividend payment commitment of $111 million annually. The company has enough resources to cover its debt obligations in 2023, even if the economy is in recession, as many expect in 2023. The company has $737 million and $500 million in debt due in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The company is valued at a forward GAAP P/E of 22x compared to its five-year average of 25x and the sector median of 18x. Given that investors' expectations have changed due to the increase in interest rates, the company's five-year average is not a good comparison. Overall, the industrial sector looks overvalued in this rate environment. Some of the strength in the industrials sector is due to the infrastructure spending on roads and other infrastructure, subsidies to semiconductor companies, and tax breaks and credits for electric vehicles, heat pumps, hydrogen, and green fuels. Political winds may change direction favoring specific industries at the expense of others. When these subsidies run out, industrial companies may have to find new growth opportunities.

A discounted cash flow model estimates a per-share equity value of $75 (Exhibit 4). The stock is trading at $99.36. This model assumes a revenue growth rate of 4%, a free cash flow margin of 11.9%, and a discount rate of 10%. The 11.9% free cash flow margin is the quarterly average for Westinghouse since June 2020. The annual free cash flow margin over the past decade averaged 9.6%. This model assumes that the company can maintain its free cash flow margins of nearly 12% over the long term. The company's valuation may drop further if the free cash flow generation deteriorates.

Exhibit 4:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Share buybacks and dividends

After accounting for share issuance, the company has spent $1.64 billion on net share repurchases over the past decade (Exhibit 5). The company's board of directors has authorized $750 million in additional share repurchases. The company offers a low forward dividend yield of 0.69% with a per-share annual dividend of $0.68. The company's board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.17, a 13% y/y increase. The company's dividend is safe, given the low payout of 12.3%. The dividend yield is too low for the current rate environment, where risk-free 2-year U.S. Treasuries offer a 4.1% yield. The company's dividend yield is another reason to avoid the stock. The Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) yields 1.5%, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VOO) yields 1.6%.

Exhibit 5:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Annual Share Repurchase and Issuance (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The stock has performed exceptionally well over the past six months, returning 20.5% compared to the sector median of 13.5%. The stock has been flat over the past year, while the Vanguard Industrials ETF has dropped 5.5%. The company may suffer slumping revenues and margin erosion in a recession. The stock's dividend yield is too low for income investors, its equity and capital returns are low, and the stock is overvalued. Although the company may have a long growth runway ahead, investors may be better off waiting for a lower valuation before acquiring Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.