Autodesk: Short-Term Pain Overweigh Long-Term Bullish Outlook

Mar. 30, 2023 4:25 AM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
377 Followers

Summary

  • I believe short-term downsides are getting apparent with reinvestments impeding margin expansion and potential downside risk to the top line in F24.
  • FY24 growth will largely stem from targeting core subscribers.
  • I believe there is potential to use the connected data on its platform to train bigger ML models to implement productivity tools.

Construction Worker

LPETTET/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis update

My thesis so far was that Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is a great business, large TAM, and is an interesting investment opportunity, but the short-term risk are unavoidable. Following the recent Investor Day, my conviction has increased that there

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
377 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.