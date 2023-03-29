China's Central Bank Pumps More Liquidity Into Market

Summary

  • The People's Bank of China has already cut its Required Reserve Ratio and has continued to pump liquidity into the money market over the past few days.
  • From the 21st to the 29th of the month, the central bank injected more than CNY850 billion of net liquidity into the financial system.
  • This includes CNY352bn injected through daily open market operations and CNY500bn by lowering the Required Reserve Ratio (RRR) which took effect on 27 March.

By Iris Pang, Chief Economist, Greater China

The People's Bank of China has already cut its Required Reserve Ratio and has continued to pump liquidity into the money market over the past few days. Is this about global market

Net liquidity injection 21-29 March 2023

Interbank interest rates show that liquidity was tight before the PBoC's injection

Source: CEIC, ING

