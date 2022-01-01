PonyWang

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) is a high-growth player in the communications semiconductor business with revenue growing at a CAGR of 21.66% during the past five years. I expect the company's broadband and RF (radio frequency) business will offer it great growth opportunity in the next five years since its highly competitive semiconductor products are driving significant market share expansion. Both top-line and bottom-line are expected to expand meaningfully in the longer term driving its share price meaningfully higher. Long-term players can buy the company's shares around the current price.

MaxLinear provides communications system on chips, or SoCs, particularly for broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure companies. The company is a fabless integrated circuit design company offering analog and mixed-signal solutions. The company's customers include electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, and original design manufacturers, or ODMs, who purchase its highly integrated semiconductor devices and platform-level solutions.

Growth Drivers

Proprietary Broadband/RF Analog and Mixed-Signal Solutions

One of MaxLinear's main growth drivers is its broadband and RF analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company's expertise in this area helps it implement complex broadband radio transceiver front-ends and data converters in standard silicon CMOS processes. As a result, the company's customers can manufacture communication products with strong performance, highest energy efficiency, smallest form factor, and lowest manufacturing costs. Due to this, the company's analog and mixed-signal IC solutions perform well in the competitive environment. These solutions have the capability to offer 100-fold reduction in power per unit bandwidth while increasing the total data throughput by a significant margin, which I believe, will help the company ensure capturing market share from competitors gradually in the next three to five years. As a result, I expect the company's revenue in the same timeframe will grow significantly. According to a report:

The RF Semiconductor Market is projected to grow from USD 17.4 billion in 2020 to USD 26.2 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2020-2025. RF semiconductor devices are used to convert low-power radio frequency signals to high-power signals.

The report supports that MaxLinear's broadband and RF revenue will grow meaningfully in the long term.

ASIC Design and Algorithms

The company's another growth driver is its advanced digital signal processing ASICs and related algorithms. The company's ability to employ digital signal processing to enable breakthroughs in RF front-end design helps it grab market share from communication ASIC manufacturers. The company's advanced ASICs help customers achieve superior signal quality, lower power consumption, and improved speed of operation. I expect these factors will help MaxLinear generate long-term revenue growth from its ASIC designing business.

Digital Communication SoC Solutions

The company's digital communication SoC solutions form its another growth driver. Since these solutions share common, modular components such as data converters, radio architectures, and signal processing algorithms, they can address the demand from a wide variety of markets. These solutions can be made at lower costs with high energy efficiency and fewer components with MaxLinear's digital communication expertise. As a result, they perform well amid fierce competition. I expect the company's SoC solutions would drive its long-term revenue growth to a significant extent.

Competition

MaxLinear conducts its business in a highly competitive environment. The company's competitors include Broadcom (AVGO), Qualcomm (QCOM), Marvell Technology (MRVL), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Analog Devices (ADI). MaxLinear competes on the basis of product performance, features and functionality, energy efficiency, and customer support.

The company's main competitive advantage lies in the fact that it has the ability to design analog and mixed-signal circuits in CMOS. This allows the company to combine analog functionality and complex digital signal processing logic in the same integrated circuit. As a result, the company's solutions offer high level of functional integration and performance at low manufacturing cost. The company's another competitive advantage is that its CMOS-based radio and digital system architectures leads to shorter design cycles, significant design flexibility and low system-level cost, which allows the company to target a large market consisting of broadband communications, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial customer applications. Both these competitive advantages help the company drive long-term revenue growth in a sustainable way.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MaxLinear's net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $290.6 million, up 17% year-over-year. The company's non-GAAP diluted EPS came in at $1.07, up 24.42% year-over-year. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $78.5 million, or 27% of revenue, compared to $75.9 million, or 31% of revenue in the year-ago period.

The company delivered impressive financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Top-line increased driven by strong Wi-Fi business which delivered substantial sequential and year-over-year growth. In the connectivity category, the company's revenue almost doubled year-over-year in this quarter, with its differentiated Wi-Fi6 feature set. The company's bottom-line increased due to strong cost performance, accelerating design-win momentum, and expanding target markets. The company's 10Gbit fiber processor gateway SoC solution is continuing to see strong adoption, and I feel it will have a strong market in the future with visible revenue expansion. The company's expanding rollout of multi-band millimeter wave and microwave platform solutions is expected to drive its infrastructure revenue significantly in the years to come. Overall, the company's future revenue growth potential in the next three to five years is very strong.

MaxLinear announced recently that the company has entered into a partnership with Airgain, for developing a reference design for massive MIMO radio units. Since the partnership pairs Airgain's latest 64T64R antenna array with MaxLinear's MXL1550 8T8R transceiver, I believe the RU (radio units) will have a strong and growing market with improved spectrum reuse. With enterprise and consumer demand for faster and reliable wireless service continuing to rise, this new technology is expected to boost MaxLinear's revenue growth to a significant extent.

MaxLinear recently announced that it has entered into a collaboration with ColorChip, a company that supplies optical transceivers, DACs, and active electrical cables, for offering their datacenter customers a complete line of optical and electrical interconnect solutions. The companies will offer these solutions based on MaxLinear's 5nm Keystone family of DSPs. This joint initiative would expand the acceptability of MaxLinear's high-power DSPs, which would in turn result in expansion of the company's revenue growth in the years to come.

Valuation

MaxLinear's peer group companies include Broadcom, Qualcomm, Marvell Technology, Texas Instruments, and Analog Devices.

MXL AVGO QCOM MRVL TXN ADI P/E Non-GAAP (FY1) 11.67x 15.12x 12.94x 26.71x 23.29x 17.11x Price/Sales ('TTM') 2.36x 7.45x 3.17x 5.82x 8.12x 7.51x Price to Cash Flow ('TTM') 6.98x 15.07x 13.35x 26.89x 18.45x 18.48x Click to enlarge

(Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

MaxLinear is attractively priced compared to its peer group companies. It has an indebted balance sheet consisting of cash and equivalents of $130.6 million, and total debt of $339.7 million. The company's net leverage ratio is 0.81, for which its indebtedness is not a significant issue. The company's valuation is attractive since the company receives significant competition from more resourceful competitors. However, since the company makes technologically advanced broadband and RF analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions, which have a wide range of markets with long-term acceptability, its shares can be purchased around the current price utilizing the cheaper valuation. The company's PON (passive optical network) business is its another area of growth with meaningful expansion opportunities in the longer term. Government incentives or fiber upgrades for PON will just begin to rollout later this year, and MaxLinear is a growing player in this game. I expect the company's PON business will have significant momentum going forward and its undervaluation is a great opportunity to profit from this momentum. The company is a long-term "buy" in my opinion around the current price. I expect Dow Jones will create a new high around 40,000 in the next one year, driving up MaxLinear's share price significantly higher from the current level.

MaxLinear's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 21.66% in the last five years. Assuming that revenue will grow at a CAGR of mid-teens in the next five years (since the 5G momentum is expected to start to slow down gradually in the next three to five years), I will find out the company's long-term (five year) share price. The company's trailing 12-month revenue is $1,120.30 million, and at a CAGR of 15% its beginning-2028 revenue will be $2,253.00 million, or $28.61 per share. In the last five years the company's shares have traded between the price to sales multiples of 2.4x and 5.7x, and I expect in the next five years its shares will touch a price to sales multiple of 3.0x at the higher side driven by its multiple demand and growth drivers mentioned above. Applying a price to sales multiple of 3.0x on the company's beginning-2028 expected revenue per share, I get the company's beginning-2028 share price as $85.83.

Risks

MaxLinear depends on a limited number of key customers for generating a major part of its revenue. In the last financial year, large two customers contributed 31% to its total revenue, and large ten customers collectively accounted for 65% of its total revenue. Depending upon a few customers for generating a substantial portion of total revenue is a risky affair. If the company loses any or some of these customers, its revenue growth and profitability could be negatively affected.

MaxLinear's customers don't offer it long-term purchase commitments. As a result, they can cancel their orders to the company at any time, and also reduce ordered quantities. In addition, they can seek delays for delivering orders. Cancellations, reductions or delays in orders by customers can negatively affect MaxLinear's revenue growth and profitability.

Conclusion

The company is a long-term player in communications-related RF and broadband game. The company's innovative communications solutions provide it competitive edge with significant upcoming market share growth. As a result, I expect, the company will gradually become expensively valued compared to peer group companies. This could result in exceeding the price target I estimated. Long-term players can buy the company's shares around the current price.