Eni: Oil Major Opportunity Trading At 12% Shareholders Yield, 2x Cash Flow

Mar. 30, 2023 4:34 AM ETEni S.p.A. (E)
And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • Eni delivered stellar results in 2022 and generated more than €20.4 billion cash from operations, a 111% year-on-year increase.
  • With a bullish medium-term outlook for oil prices, Eni set in its strategic plan to deliver another €69 billion CFFO over the next four years, 150% the current market cap.
  • Eni will have the financial strength to pursue an aggressive CAPEX plan and continue its generous shareholders' remuneration, without having to choose between the two.
ENI fuel and gas station. Eni S.p.A. is an Italian multinational oil and gas company headquartered in Rome. MAN truck with the ENI logo.

Aliaksandr Litviniuk

[Note: article’s financial values will be mostly presented in EUR, and stock, market cap references will be made in relation to Eni’s main listing on the Milan Stock Exchange, rather than the NYSE ADR listing]

In 2023, Brent oil (

This article was written by

And Value for All profile picture
And Value for All
1.56K Followers
APAC Corporate Financial Analyst (Controller) for a large-cap European company. Part-time investor and passionate about everything concerning finance, I contribute to the site as a hobby and for self-development. Former semi-pro chess player and at high risk of turning into a ski bum (that's why I do not write much during winters...).

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of E, SHEL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.