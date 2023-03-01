Amplify Energy: 5x FCF Calls For Significant Upside

Mar. 30, 2023 4:39 AM ETAmplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)
Summary

  • Amplify Energy obtained a net settlement payment of $85 million.
  • Balance sheet is now healthy being significantly deleveraged to <1x.
  • Total executive compensation of $4.8 million annually remains conservative at ~7% of free cash flow.
  • A forward free cash flow multiple of 5x limits downside.
  • However, there are a few risk factors.
Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) is an upstream oil & gas play with a proven reserve base of 42% natural gas, 39% oil, and 19% NGLs. Its upstream properties are based out of Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. In 2022, total revenue from production was slightly more oil

Amplify Energy Q4 2022 Investor Deck

Amplify Energy Q4 2022 Investor Deck (Amplify Energy Investor Relations)

Amplify Energy Corp. Hedges

Amplify Energy Corp. Hedges (AMPY 2022 Form 10-K Filing)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AMPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

