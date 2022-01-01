VioletaStoimenova

Thesis

For readers that are new to the name, I have previous written a long thesis on First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) which you can read here. To begin, FA is a provider of background checks that has evolved under new leadership by adopting a more scalable automated platform and restructuring itself around industry verticals and subject matter expertise. After seeing the 4Q22 results, my long-term outlook on the stock has not changed. Although FA's revenue performance has been cyclical, the business model's adaptability has impressed me, as evidenced by the company's ability to reduce costs in the face of negative volume growth. Given the currently low unemployment rate, it will be interesting to see how FA fares during a recession or more severe downturn in the job market. In spite of this, I think FA's strong balance sheet will allow it to weather the storm. The slowdown in hiring that has been noted by management is cause for concern, so from an investor's point of view, I would advise reducing any existing position. As such, I am rating the stock as a short-term hold.

Results

Adjusted EPS for 4Q22 was $0.30. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 33.1%, while organic revenue fell 0.8% y/y (FX-neutral). Despite a slight decline in like-for-like hiring volume, revenues in the Americas region increased 3% year-over-year in the quarter. The key point to note is that a hiring slowdown in the United States began in late November, earlier and more pronounced than management had expected. International sales were down 18% year-over-year (down 6.6% when adjusted for FX). Revenues from existing customers fell 6.4% year over year, which I believe is more representative of industry trends, while business from new customers contributed 3.9ppt to reported y/y revenue growth. Meanwhile, thanks to optimizing facilities and personnel cuts, margin increased by 40bps.

Volume / Pricing

Despite an increase in the retention rate from 96% to 97% in 2022, revenue from existing customers fell 6.4% year over year in 4Q22, I believe this is a good indicator of base growth (which FA does not disclose). During the quarter, management noted declining base revenues in the United States, India, and the APAC region. The US JOLTS data supports my belief that the industry is showing signs of further fracturing. Peers such as Equifax (EFX) have also provided illustrative data on hiring trends through recent comments made on the company's 4Q22 earnings conference call. Specifically, Talent Solutions got impacted by the weakening overall hiring, which is estimated to be down about 8% in the quarter. Put together, I think the near-term outlook is not very rosy and management has confirmed this in their guidance. For FY23, management anticipates negative base growth in FY23, especially in 1H23, and organic revenue ex-FX growth of -4% to 0.5% for the full year. The important thing is to dissect this guide and get the “implicit” guide that, I believe, management is providing. If we assume the midpoint growth of -2%, and deduct the “pricing” element (assumed FA can pass through 80% of the 6% inflation at 4.8%), it equates to around ~7% of volume decline (-2% - 4.8%).

Management has been vocal about their thoughts to raise prices moderately and selectively beyond simply passing on price increases from suppliers. However, due to the nature of the industry, I would say FAs typically lack substantial pricing power (there are other suppliers available that will be ready to capture market share, and it's not very hard to switch). Instead, I would think screeners typically charge their customers more to cover the increased cost of data from third parties. This means that the above calculation, which suggests that FA can pass through 80% of the 6% inflation, may be too aggressive. Either way, the implied volume decline is in the range of mid-single digits to high-single digits.

Stock price outlook / guidance

I believe that employment data has helped the FA stock price avoid a major drawdown so far this year. This may indicate that the job market is more resilient than many believe. Nevertheless, I still hold the view that the job market will deteriorate further due to a challenging macroeconomic environment. Additionally, I believe that the company's ability to attract new customers and increase revenue through cross-selling and upselling opportunities will not be sufficient to compensate for the decrease in customer demand for additional hiring. The clear evidence is that 4Q22 revenue was lower than consensus, and 2022 revenues came in lower than guidance. Additionally, new customer wins added 4% to revenue growth in 4Q22, and cross-sell contributed positively to growth. A 3% attrition rate would imply a decline in base growth of at least mid-single digits %. For FY23, I've already mentioned that the implicit guide indicates a volume decline in the middle to high single digits. My guess is that the drag will get much worse if consumers continue to delay hiring decisions. In addition, management forecasted a decline in revenue of 8-11% for the 1Q23. This indicates that a sequential improvement in performance will be required to justify the FY23 guide. I believe this sets the stage for FA to miss guidance given it is at the mercy of a macro environment.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while FA adaptability and strong balance sheet are impressive, the company's recent revenue performance has been cyclical, with a hiring slowdown causing concern. The FY23 guidance indicates negative base growth, and management has confirmed a decline in revenue for 1Q23. The company's ability to attract new customers and increase revenue through cross-selling and upselling opportunities may not be enough to compensate for the decrease in customer demand for additional hiring. Given the challenging macroeconomic environment, I advise reducing any existing position in the short term and rating FA stock as a hold.