First Advantage: Pain Coming Ahead In FY23

Mar. 30, 2023 4:40 AM ETFirst Advantage Corporation (FA)EFX
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
377 Followers

Summary

  • FA's ability to reduce costs in the face of negative volume growth is commendable.
  • Despite an increase in the retention rate, revenue from existing customers fell in 4Q22, indicating a decline in base growth.
  • I believe that the job market will deteriorate further, and FA will not have enough growth to overcome the upcoming slowdown.

Successful partnership

VioletaStoimenova

Thesis

For readers that are new to the name, I have previous written a long thesis on First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) which you can read here. To begin, FA is a provider of background checks that has evolved

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
377 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.