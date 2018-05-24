SPFF: The Time Is Now

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF is an exchange-traded fund focused on preferred equity.
  • The fund is overweight financials which represent over 78% of the portfolio.
  • The fund has a 6.65% dividend yield and is a cyclical instrument.
  • The main risk factors driving performance here are rates and credit spreads.

Business strategy written on a board using post its

Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) is an exchange traded fund focused on preferred equity. We have recently covered two of its peers, namely the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF

facts

Details (Fund Fact Sheet)

profile

Return Profile (Seeking Alpha)

beta

Price Return (seeking alpha)

facts

Sectoral Allocation (Fund Fact Sheet)

facts

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

holdings

Top Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.34K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.