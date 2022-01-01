imaginima

Overview

Chesapeake (NASDAQ:CHK) currently provides a dividend of 12%, which is quite a high dividend all things considered. Chesapeake’s revenue has been rising significantly in recent years as it looked to take advantage of the natural gas market, which was witnessing higher prices at least until mid-2022.

During the 4Q the company completed, 406 million in buybacks, and paid $424 billion in dividends, on top of significant free cash flow. The company also, produced 6 billion cubic feet per day of gross production.

Natural Gas Outlook

Natural gas prices continued to be volatile after spiking in 2021, and 2022, and they quickly fell back down, the company, with the current natural gas price continuing to be around $2 on the Henry Hub, Chesapeake is largely hedged to overcome the current downturn. This means that with 55%-60% of production hedged, the current weighted run-rate for natural gas is around, $2.6-$2.7 per BCF.

Chesapeake and market expectations of natural gas exports are quite bullish currently, with long-term prospects being driven by supply constraints and an improving outlook. What is currently hampering exports is terminal capacity, and Chesapeake and analysts currently expect, that by 2024, that demand will significantly rise as new terminal capacity comes online. What’s interesting is Chesapeake might be underestimating its ability to export natural gas to Europe, with significant new capacity expected to come online in 2023, which could see the natural gas producer significantly increase its exports. This could mean volumes are likely to expand again, and in turn, revenue could continue to rise, despite the lower natural gas price.

Meanwhile, natural gas prices continue to be in focus as there has been an increasing amount of excess inventories, which have hampered prices, due to both weather being milder than expected, and significant CAPEX.

“U.S. working gas in storage levels are high—36.1% above the year-ago levels, according to the EIA’s latest Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report for the week ending March 17, and 22.7% above the five-year average. “Looking ahead to April, the latest forecasts indicate around 370 total degree days for the month,” analysts from Tudor Pickering and Holt analysts said.

This is 17% below the five-year average. The “focus continues to shift gears to the latest in power burn, with demand continuing to outpace norms this week (plus-3.7 Bcf/d versus the five-year average) but moderating relative to month-to-date results (plus-4.3 Bcf/d versus the five-year average),” TPH said, according to natural gas intel. (Source)

But this could quickly dissipate as what’s expected to be a hotter-than-expected summer, will turn into a heatwave by the time we get to the spring and summer months, mainly due to El Nino. This could lead to a drawdown with total inventories currently standing at around 1900 BCF, slightly down from a week ago when total inventory was 1974 BCF. If the current run rate continues, we could see by the summer that inventory falls back to around 1100-1200 BCF, which means that natural gas prices could be heading up again, and in turn could lead to a better than expected revenue.

Should we continue down the path we are currently heading, natural gas prices could quickly rebound and head towards $3-4, and are likely to stay there for a while, as demand from Europe, and cuts from Russia, mean that it won't be easy to increase production. In general, natural gas production is expected to fall in 2023, as rig activity continues to see declines.

Therefore, we could be at a turning point for natural gas, and while the global gas supplies eventually will rise mainly for the Eastern Mediterranean countries, with supplies currently standing at 90 trillion cubic feet, it will take some time for production to come online. Until then prices are likely to rise.

Outlook for Chesapeake

Chesapeake itself is expected to continue increasing its production and now has projected the following in its 2023 outlook.

" The company expects to drop two rigs in the Haynesville during 2023, one in the first quarter and another in the third quarter and a rig in the Marcellus in the third quarter while maintaining one to two frac crews in each asset throughout the year. The company expects to drill 50 – 60 wells and place 45 – 55 wells on production in the first quarter of 2023. "

- Total expected capital expenditures of $1.765 – $1.835 billion

Chesapeake's production has been cut for 2023 mainly as it cuts two rigs in Marcellus and Haynesville. This could mean that total production and revenue could come in weaker in the first quarter. But, I don't expect management to lower dividends significantly, although a small cut is likely, considering temporary woes.

I expect by the time we get to the second quarter, that natural gas prices will go up significantly, as production levels continue to be tight, and supplies deplete. Therefore, dividends are likely to be back up by the second quarter. Furthermore, capital expenditure will remain flat for the year as well, compared to the previous year, at least according to projections, and long-term debt is slightly higher year-over-year, at $300 million, meaning that Chesapeake isn't facing increasing interest payments in 2023, by any significant means.

Secondly, growth in operating costs is likely to remain low, as inflationary effects won't affect operations as much as they did last year, with labor costs (expect around a 6% increase in costs), and other costs of operations witnessing more moderate cost growth. Chesapeake has not cut jobs yet but may do so if adverse conditions continue.

While, the P/E of 2.25 remains at rock bottom prices, natural gas investors increasingly look to cash flow, and dividend payouts, rather than P/E. So it's important to concentrate on that rather than purely appreciation of stock price, which can volatile due to the nature of natural gas.

What could go wrong?

Natural Gas prices are likely going up, and $2 has largely been a long-term bottom for the most part. But issues remain, as sudden demand declines, due to milder weather, and increasing supply (not likely), could further push down prices.

Considering that overall natural gas prices are much lower, I expect operating revenue to be around $900-$1 billion, similar to the fourth quarter, where the company paid out $424 million in dividends. Expect slightly lower dividends in the first quarter potential anywhere from $250-$300 million, as management pares back expectations. But by the time we move onto the second quarter that dividend could be back up to $400 million in total payout, especially if natural gas prices have risen.

Final takeaway

In conclusion, expect the first quarter to see a decline in dividends, at least until supply concerns become more steady, by the time we get to the second quarter, hotter weather, and declining supplies could lead prices to head back up and this could result in Chesapeake's dividend rebounding.