Old Second Bancorp: Margin Growth Is The Biggest Earnings Catalyst

Mar. 30, 2023 8:30 AM ETOld Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC)
Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • OSBC is offering lower rates on deposits than its peers. Therefore, it will have to let its deposit costs rise or risk losing its customers to competitors.
  • Economic factors portend lower-than-average loan growth for this year.
  • The December 2023 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. However, OSBC is offering a low dividend yield.
  • Due to the high balance of unrealized losses, OSBC is a risky investment.

Semi Truck entering Illinois

benkrut

Earnings of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will likely continue to surge this year on the back of significant margin expansion. Further, subdued loan growth will support earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.00 per share for 2023, up

Deposit Mix Old Second Bancorp

SEC Filings

Interest Rate Sensitivity

2022 10-K Filing

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.08K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.