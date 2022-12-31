Coterra Energy: Cash Generation Potential, Permian Developments, And Debt Position

Mar. 30, 2023 5:18 AM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)
SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.06K Followers

Summary

  • Coterra generated a good amount of free cash flow of $979 million in 4Q 2022, which is well higher than $682 million at the end of 2021.
  • Also, CTRA declined its net debt level to $1.9 billion in 4Q 2022 versus $2.4 billion in 4Q 2021.
  • However, oil and natural gas prices dropped, and the company’s free cash flow in 2023 is expected to be significantly lower than in 2022.
  • Despite the increased dividend base, CTRA’s potential to pay variable cash dividends and share repurchases is expected to impair.
  • The company’s increasing capital expenditures in the Permian Basin may fuel its revenue in 2024.

Oil Pumpjacks on the Permian Basin at Seminole, Texas

James_Gabbert/iStock via Getty Images

As a result of hiked oil and natural gas prices in 2022, Coterra Energy's (NYSE:CTRA) net cash provided by operating activities increased by 227% YoY to $5.2 billion. The company paid full-year 2022 dividends of $2.0 billion (up

Figure 1 – Energy prices

eia

Figure 2 – CTRA’s derivative instruments

4Q 2022 results

Figure 3 – CTRA’s capital structure (in millions)

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 4 – CTRA’s cash structure (in millions)

Author (based on SA data)

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.06K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.