As I stated in my initial Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) blog post. The company's exposure to Medicare Advantage appeals to me because it represents the managed care industry's largest secular growth tailwind. ALHC also enjoys a strong flywheel effect that I think will scale as ALHC grows. Since its inception, ALHC has shown remarkable growth in membership, market share, and MBR across all member cohorts. This makes me optimistic about ALHC's future prospects for growth and profitability as the company enters new markets. The potential for expansion is large, as only 38 counties will have access to plans in 2022. Additionally, ALHC has reported excellent results for 4Q22, exceeding expectations in revenue, MBR, and adjusted EBITDA. Looking forward, ACO REACH is a key driver, in my opinion. Despite being a short-term negative for the consolidated MBR and adj. EBITDA, I believe that growth in ACO REACH is positive in the long run. The long-term margin guidance provided by management also seems reasonable. Importantly, management reaffirmed its dedication to achieving adj. EBITDA breakeven by 2024 and driving 20%+ growth. I stand by my recommendation to buy.

Earnings overview

The revenue of $362 million in Q4 2022 was higher than the consensus estimate of $341 million. There were 98,400 active members and MBR was at 90.1%. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue came in at a more satisfactory 16.5%. Adjusted EBITDA came in at ($23.7) million, which was higher than both the expected ($28.2) million and management's guidance of ($30) million to ($27.1) million. The company's strong performance in the California market was a major factor in this achievement, as it allowed the business to increase its clinical engagement with patients and its operational scale.

Guidance

Management guided to a range of 113,000 to 115,000 MA members for FY23. The guided revenue is between $1.705 and $1.73 billion. The estimated range for adjusted gross profit is $205 million to $217 million, which corresponds to an adjusted MBR of 87.3% to 88.2%. Several critical items affecting MBR guidance were highlighted by management: The full-year consolidated MBR is dragged down by the higher MBR associated with ACO REACH (0.6ppt), the growth in the number of MA members (0.55ppt), and the impact of sequestration (0.15ppt). ALHC's MBR would have been around 86.8% at the midpoint if only ACO REACH revenue and MBR were excluded. If we take out those extraneous factors, core MBR would have been 86.4%. The range for adjusted EBITDA is ($34) million to ($20) million. Importantly, management has reaffirmed that the company remains on track to achieve adjusted EBITDA breakeven by 2024.

Growth drivers

To realize FY24 revenue growth of 20%+, I believe the primary focus should be on ALHC's underlying growth drivers. My anticipation is that ALHC will persist in strengthening its connections with healthcare providers and enlarging its network. Furthermore, I would expect ALHC to continue improving its cost structure to maintain a balance with its quality programs. It is important to balance this as maintaining strong Stars performance across markets is paramount. The last thing we want to see is management cutting cost to reach profitability to satisfy shareholders but lose sight of the long-term opportunity. Besides these, I also think the 2024 Star ratings will give ALHC more benefit flexibility than its competitors. Finally, management also discussed how they plan to hone ALHC's distribution strategy by working to fortify partnerships with key brokers, boost sales through internal channels, and expand their online sales footprint. This last point is crucial, in my opinion, because it would boost ALHC's prospects for future expansion.

ACO REACH

ALHC has been cautious about ACO REACH since its inception but is now confident in its performance and is looking to expand the program. In 2023, ALHC expects to have around 7.9k ACO REACH members, which will contribute approximately $130 million in revenue, a significant increase from the $51 million generated in 2022. This revenue increase is likely due to membership growth in regions with stricter standards. Although ACO REACH is forecasted to have an MBR of around 100% in 2023, management is optimistic that it can achieve pretax margins in the low to mid-single digits eventually. This growth is positive as it offers ALHC an opportunity to expand beyond its core Medicare Advantage business.

Valuation

ALHC was valued at 1.2x forward revenue in my first post in early November 2022, but has since traded down to 0.5x forward revenue. I do not believe this is a fair assessment of ALHC's intrinsic value given its growth outlook, which was reiterated as 20% in FY23. Furthermore, management has been very vocal about reaching EBITDA breakeven in FY24, implying that the path to profitability is close. While I understand that a lack of profits today is a source of frustration for many investors, this dynamic has provided long-term patient shareholders with an appealing risk/reward situation. Using the most recent consensus figures, ALHC is expected to generate $2.4 billion in revenue in FY25, which translates to $2.5 billion EV or $2.7 billion market cap (more than 2x current) if we apply a 1x forward revenue multiple – which is still a significant discount to history at 1.7x.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my recommendation to buy ALHC stands. The company's exposure to Medicare Advantage is a positive, representing the largest secular growth tailwind in the managed care industry. ALHC's strong flywheel effect has also proven to scale with the company's remarkable growth in membership, market share, and MBR across all member cohorts. With the potential for expansion into new markets and the excellent results reported for 4Q22, I am optimistic about ALHC's future prospects for growth and profitability. While ALHC's valuation has traded down to 0.5x forward revenue, I do not believe this reflects the company's intrinsic value given its growth outlook and the path to profitability. Overall, I see ALHC stock as an appealing risk/reward situation for long-term patient shareholders.