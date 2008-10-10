U.S. Stock Market: On The Brink?

Summary

  • We are seeing early warning signs that the U.S. stock market is headed for a bear market and the economy headed for a recession for several months now.
  • Banks failing in the United States and Europe is just the next domino, and we see a resemblance to 2008.
  • It seems like many market participants still ignore the risks and see many events as isolated incidents and not part of a systemic problem.

crash of the stock exchanges

franckreporter

Last week I published an article about the collapses of banks in the United States as well as European banks being in trouble - Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) and maybe also Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB).

And while the

Yield curve inversion is one of the best early warning signals

FRED

The performance of the S&P 500 in 2008 and major events

Chart S&P 500 in 2008 (TradingView)

S&P 500 performance since 2022 with important events

S&P 500 since January 2022 (TradingView)

CNN: Fear and Greed

Fear and Greed (CNN)

Market participants get more bearish in the last few weeks

AAII Survey

Borrowings of commercial banks increased dramatically

FRED

Borrowings of commercial banks increased dramatically

FRED

Car loan delinquencies are increasing in the last few quarters

VisualCapatalist

Initial claims last 12 months

FRED

CAPE ratio S&P 500

Advisor Perspectives

Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

