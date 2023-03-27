Confucius simongurney/iStock via Getty Images

"The superior man understands what is right; the inferior man understands what will sell."

This, alongside the other titles of this article, is a Confucius quote. The ancient Chinese sage will help us understand what really matters in this story.

– No doubt, the reaction to Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) restructuring announcement has been extremely bullish, sending the stock ~15% higher over two trading sessions. Especially the sell-side highlighted why it rightfully carries its name and quickly shifted into marketing mode.

Clearly, the prospect of half a dozen large IPOs makes investment banks salivating. Forget about typical complaints concerning "bloated corporate structures", "structural diworsification", "over-complication", and obviously "conglomerate discounts".

Moving towards spin-offs and IPOs means that the stock market's fabulous selling machinery will run at full speed to boost valuations, which in turn will boost the investment banks' net income. This leads investors to conclude that these are not the right conditions to sell BABA short, thus producing a massive short-covering rally. And others jump on the bandwagon.

Yet over the long run what matters are fundamentals.

"Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated."

Making six different companies out of one will certainly make Alibaba more "nimble and agile", to use its CEO's own words. – Really?

Six boards of directors, new layers of management, finance departments, public relations teams, etc. Additional costs are the only certainty so far.

But never mind: Each unit will be able to issue its own bonds or to raise equity. Presumably mainly from U.S. citizens. For "common prosperity" (in China). (Remember that Deng Xiaoping famously redefined the way to achieve common prosperity by saying that some could get rich before others.)

I patiently waited for the conference call to gain more clarity, but I guess, like most listeners, I was disappointed by the total lack of additional information on the projected massive overhaul. We learnt that buybacks will continue (presumably as long as there is only one ticker), that there is no timetable for the potential IPOs, and that the central holding will remain the controlling shareholder of the single businesses, thus preserving the current synergies (e.g. all of Alibaba's businesses use the company's own cloud).

Since management won't help us much, we have to base our thinking on the few details that have been communicated. And these boil down to a more complicated corporate structure, additional costs, potential IPOs and fundraisings.

This is why I believe that Alibaba is ultimately headed for a holding company discount.

Holding companies have not done that well in recent years. Just look at the massive discounts to their sum-of-the-parts valuations at SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) and several of John Malone's Liberty trackers.

"Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves."

All this is not to say that Alibaba is not cheap. It is. However, the reason for its low valuation is not its inefficient corporate structure. Despite a convoluted structure and a troubled history, which had been the reason for massive investor complaints, the sole Ant Group was going to IPO for more than the entire current Alibaba market cap.

Then its founder disappeared for some time and we got the "tech crackdown".

At the end of this crackdown investors were buying up BABA just because Jack Ma was seen again back in China in a public setting.

It is clearly a great reason to buy stock of a business, when its founder can still move around freely.

Irony aside, it would be stupid to dismiss these market reactions as silly. There is actually some wisdom in them.

The market understands that assessing political risk is key to the Alibaba story. Effectively, it is almost the only thing that matters.

Now, let us ignore for a moment the question how we should "assess political risk" in China.

When we see Jack Ma back in China and get an announcement of a major restructuring and Tim Cook is welcomed in China with a round of applause and the Chinese leadership is evidently eager to boost growth, especially in the vital tech sector – well, these indications are as clear as they can possibly be. While eager for "revenge", China itself didn't want to end up in the second grave.

Hence, we can assess that the "tech crackdown" is over and Jack Ma can get out of the doghouse again.

What we don't know yet is the price Ma and his company had to pay.

"It is better to light one small candle than to curse the darkness."

In my view, there is hope for Alibaba, but the reason is not the restructuring. The restructuring might actually be the price the company had to pay to get out of the doghouse. (And I believe the market understands this.)

A broken up Alibaba will be easier to control. It won't grow so large that it becomes of "systemic importance", to borrow a familiar term from the banking sector. It will largely be funded from abroad (and maybe its expansion will mainly be abroad). The narrative for some of its yet unprofitable units will become "invest for future growth" instead of "money pit", alongside increasing tolerance for lower profit margins – at least for a while.

– Right, profit margins: They will necessarily stay lower for longer, given the restructuring and later the additional overhead costs. In the meantime, Chinese customers will enjoy cheaper access to a large range of services, largely financed by foreign shareholders.

That said, Alibaba's situation was undoubtedly bad – and now it is better. Even assuming very little growth and no margin expansion, the stock is cheap.

The question is whether it will re-rate permanently higher or whether the current enthusiasm will be short-lived.

"The man who thinks he can and the man who thinks he can’t are both right."

Given the perspective of several IPOs with the accompanying prospectuses and sell-side marketing campaigns, the expectation must be of a steady drumbeat underpinning the "new Alibaba" narrative for a long time. ("Long" compared to Wall Street's usual time horizon.) So there is reason to hope for further price gains, if you are holding the stock or willing to engage in some short-term speculation. ("Short-term" compared to my own usual time horizon, i.e. many years.)

In the meantime, we should remain cognisant of Alibaba's flaws. It remains at the mercy of the CCP and probably is really the victim of aggressive bullying. Actually, its restructuring could be the result of such bullying.

Longer term, fundamentals will matter, and the restructuring so far is no reason for bullishness on fundamentals. Margins will suffer, a holding company discount will likely establish itself, and who knows whether the smaller, "nimble" business units will be created to strive or to be easier to suffocate.

On this backdrop I will refrain from providing a target price. If I owned the stock, I would assume the discipline of a short-term trader and move according to my assessment of market sentiment and technicals. Since I believe that Alibaba does not principally exist for the benefit of its shareholders, I am not able to own the stock for the long term.

