LME Nickel Buyers Worried About Fraudulent Nickel Scandal

Mar. 30, 2023 6:04 AM ETJJN, JJNTF
MetalMiner
Summary

  • The London Metal Exchange is back in the limelight again, along with its notorious nickel contract. This time, the news has to do with reports of potential fraud with a recent LME nickel shipment.
  • The scrutiny comes following the discovery of nine warrants, some 54 tons of nickel briquettes, that turned out to contain rocks.
  • Access World announced last week that “there is no indication that LME rules were not followed when the material was warranted.” However, it is clear from the outcome that something went very wrong.

Nickel ore

Ivorr/iStock via Getty Images

Original Post

By Stuart Burns

The London Metal Exchange is back in the limelight again, along with its notorious nickel contract. This time, the news has to do with reports of potential fraud with a recent LME nickel

MetalMiner
