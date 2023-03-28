XLY: Challenging Time Likely To Continue

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
861 Followers

Summary

  • The drop in the share price of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF does not appear to be a buying opportunity because the ETF has not yet bottomed.
  • Due to the Fed's rate hike strategy and the banking crisis, market fundamentals are probably going to get worse in the upcoming months.
  • High valuations and sluggish earnings growth could also limit the upside potential of consumer discretionary stocks and related ETFs.

A thrown dice with a solution: buy, wait, or sell

happyphoton

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) is expected to struggle in fiscal 2023, with signs that the sector has not yet bottomed out. Financial markets have recently begun to experience volatility as a result of the Fed's rate-hiking

Consumer Discretionary Sector Performance in Various Cycles

Consumer Discretionary Sector Performance in Various Cycles (Bank of America)

Earnings Forecast 2023

Earnings Forecast 2023 (FactSet)

XLY's Portfolio Holdings

XLY's Portfolio Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

XLY's Forward PE Vs S&P 500

XLY's Forward PE Vs S&P 500 (Yardeni.com)

Quant Rating

Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
861 Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.