Booming Popularity of 0DTE

Late last year, the CBOE (Chicago Board Options Exchange) introduced options with expiries on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) for every single day of the work week. Similar contracts also trade for the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ). Previously, expiries were limited to Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and whatever day of the week quarters ended.

If people buy options the same day they expire, they are trading 0DTE (Zero-Day-to-Expiry) options. For those not overly familiar with options, a call option and a put option give the holder the right but not the obligation to buy and sell a stock at a certain price (strike price) respectively.

Since these options have such short lives, they are generally low dollar price. That allows a holder of these to make a relatively large percentage return if the SPY or QQQ has a big move during the day.

0DTEs are risky because they will expire worthless if the SPY is not above or below the strike price for calls and puts, respectively. Therefore, if you buy them and don't get the move you need that day, the premium you paid evaporates very quickly.

Some people take the other side of this trade. They sell 0DTEs, betting that the move that would give the options value will not happen and they can pocket the premium they were paid. The risk with this trade, of course, is that if a large sudden move happens in an index, you, as the option seller, are on the hook for the difference between the option's strike price and the price the ETF has moved.

These options have become an enormous percentage of total daily trading volume. Bank of America (BAC) reported that 0DTEs represented 42% of SPY's daily trading volume. That's up from 22% last year. Part of that increase can be explained by the extra trading days. If three days of expiries counted for 22% of SPY trading volume, five days should comprise a little over 36% all else equal. That extra 6% indicates a shift in what the trades are being used for and who is trading them.

Most professional traders I encounter might use very short-dated options such as 0DTE to hedge a specific event, e.g. an election, a central bank policy decision, an earnings release by a company that can move markets, etc. To the extent they sell these options, most instances I've seen (and executed myself) involves selling a 0DTE and buying a similar strike that's slightly longer dates, thereby taking advantage of some price differences in the contracts (usually driven by volatility differences) and not taking major outright risk in case an unexpectedly violent move happens.

I'm sure a number of investment professionals trade these 0DTEs as pure speculation. However, I have seen a number of datapoints and read a number of articles detailing retail investors embracing these options. In November, JPMorgan released data that showed that 0DTE trading comprised 13% of option trading by retail investors. That number is up from 5% in 2020.

Unless these investors are using these 0DTE options to take advantage of different implied volatilities or can spot inefficiencies in options trading chains that are overlooked by billions of dollars of computers that are programmed to search for that stuff, then I strongly suspect that this rise in retail trading of 0DTEs is highly speculative and driven by trading junkies. My guess would be these are the same people who day trade meme stocks, cryptocurrencies or whatever speculative security du jour their trading platforms allow. I understand the thrill these people might get from day trading like that. I'm sure there are some stories of people who have turned $1,000 into $50,000 or something to that effect. However, I caution against such trading strategies.

Investing is hard. You can do a lot of fundamental work, be right on what a company might do operationally, and still be wrong with how the stock will react. My second article on Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) SVB Financial: 30% Downside After Rally that Makes No Sense was about the stock rallying even after it missed numbers. I was eventually right on that name, but if I had traded 0DTE puts for the day it reported earnings and many subsequent days, I would have lost money for weeks. As it was, I had to reload puts to March. The point is that even the pros, after doing considerable research, get short term moves wrong all the time. In my opinion, it's a fool's errand to try to guess the market direction on any given day. Particularly, if it involves selling options against those moves and leaving yourself exposed to open-ended losses.

Conclusion

I realize that many people view the stock market essentially as one big casino. They think they're smarter than the average investor, and if they focus hard enough and read the charts right, they can guess what the market will do on any given day. It's possible there are some people who can succeed doing this more than they fail. I am fairly confident that such gambling in the market is no different than playing the roulette wheel. In the end, the house always wins.

