Zero-Day Options: Zero Thought

Mar. 30, 2023 6:09 AM ETQQQ, SPY
CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
8.85K Followers

Summary

  • Explosion in popularity and volume since expiries for every weekday introduced last year for the S&P.
  • These options seem to have replaced meme stocks as the speculative product du jour.
  • Like most speculative products, these contracts are rife with risk many investors likely don't understand or appreciate.
  • Announcing my new marketplace launch, Catalyst Hedge Investing.

Smart Phone Betting

SolStock

Booming Popularity of 0DTE

Late last year, the CBOE (Chicago Board Options Exchange) introduced options with expiries on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) for every single day of the work week. Similar contracts also trade for the

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
8.85K Followers
Cash flow focused investor comfortable across the capital structure. Prefer to find undervalued steady cash flow generators on the long side and declining cash flow situations with unsustainable balance sheets on the short side.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.