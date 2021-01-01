KLH49

Investors in Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) felt the pain again in March as panic sellers rushed out of the leading upper middle market direct lender. These investors were likely worried about further contagion over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank or SVB (OTC:SIVBQ).

As a result, ARCC fell toward the support levels that saw buyers returning in June and October 2022. Investors in ARCC had to deal with the third bout of panic selling over the past year after a relatively calm recovery from its pandemic lows.

Should ARCC investors consider the recent collapse an opportunity to add more exposure, wait on the sidelines, or run for cover? Let's see.

We believe investors who ran for cover could justify their decision based on the significant uncertainties of the recent banking crisis. Despite Ares Capital's upper middle market focus, its portfolio companies could face more challenges from a more stringent financing environment as lenders potentially pull back their funding.

As a result, it could impact the ability of these companies to make timely repayment to ARCC and its BDC peers, affecting their loss ratios.

Notwithstanding, investors need to consider how Ares Capital has performed over time through market cycles.

The company holds 43% of its loan portfolio in first-lien senior secured loans and 18% in second-lien senior secured loans. As a result, 65% of its loan exposure is in senior secured assets.

Moreover, average loss rates on its first-lien and second-lien assets are low at 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. Hence, we believe Ares Capital has proved its underwriting and recovery prowess over time.

Moreover, the company's loan portfolio is highly diversified, resulting in a 2% exposure at fair value for its largest investment (Vs. BDC peer average of 4.9%).

As such, we believe Ares Capital's sound business strategy and execution should provide robust cover for BDC investors in times of significant stress.

Despite that, we gleaned a broad selloff in the BDC space that also impacted its peers.

While the risk-on sentiments are expected, indiscriminate selling over market leaders like Ares Capital, with over $22B in assets as of the end of 2022, also provides opportunities for bottom-fishing operators.

The question is whether the broad market selloff could spread to other risk-on sectors?

We explained in our recent S&P 500 ETF (SPY) (SPX) article, discussing why the fear has been contained primarily in the Financial sector (XLF). As such, risk-on sectors like Consumer Discretionary (XLY), Tech (XLK), and Communications (XLC) supported the SPY over the value-focused sectors.

Moreover, we also discussed why financial insiders were not worried about the contagion fears, as they snapped up the shares from the fleeing panic sellers in the XLF ETF.

Hence, it suggests that the underlying data does not support the doom and gloom presented in the financial media.

But what about credit spreads?

While credit spreads have widened since SVB's collapse, they remained "below panic levels." Sundial Capital highlighted:

The BBB - AAA Corporate Bond Yield Spread, CDX Index (Credit Default Swaps), TED Spread, and ICE Bank of America U.S. High Yield Index Option-Adjusted Spread are four spreads that have historically widened during times of stress in the financial system. The recent rise in credit spreads is nowhere near the level of previous spikes - Sundial Capital

ICE BofA US High Yield Index Option-Adjusted Spread (TradingView)

Looking at the chart above, the BofA (BAC) US High Yield Index Option-Adjusted Spread is not even close to the highs last seen in June 2022. Also, it remains well below previous highs seen during times of significant market panic.

Still, investors' concerns over such periods are understandable. The company highlighted at a recent conference that "during periods of extreme stress, NAVs can degrade by roughly 10-15%." Moreover, in 2008, "NAV degraded around 20-25%."

As such, investors scarred by such significant volatility likely expected the worst to occur, even though the current underlying data suggests otherwise.

ARCC price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Pouring into ARCC's price action suggests that the recent panic selloff was the third event over the past year, as seen above.

The previous two occurrences attracted buyers to return and defend the levels last seen in June and October 2022.

We also gleaned buying support at the recent March lows, even though there's no bear trap or false downside breakdown to further improve the reward/risk.

Despite that, we believe ARCC's NTM dividend yield of 10.8% is attractive, lending further support to buyers defending the current levels.

Hence, we parsed that another opportunistic mean-reversion set-up is in play (similar to the one we highlighted in October) as panic sellers gave up their shares.

Rating: Buy (Revised from Hold).

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their own due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. The rating is also not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

We Want To Hear From You

Have you spotted a critical gap in our thesis? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment and let us know why, and help everyone to learn better!