Cavco Industries: Meeting The Evolving Needs Of The Housing Industry

Mar. 30, 2023 6:38 AM ETCavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)LEGH, SKY
Excel Black Research profile picture
Excel Black Research
143 Followers

Summary

  • Strong margins and financials make CVCO better positioned to invest in growth opportunities and value creation.
  • Modular housing is gaining popularity because of economic, social, and demographic factors.
  • Higher mortgage interest rates may evoke more demands on affordable housing.
  • I would recommend continuing to monitor the company's performance and entering at a favorable price for the long-term hold.
Crane lifting a wooden building module to its position in the structure.

JARAMA/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) is a leading company with good track record of revenue and earnings growth. The company has achieved organic growth through improving existing operational efficiency and pursued strategic investments and acquisitions to expand their manufacturing

This article was written by

Excel Black Research profile picture
Excel Black Research
143 Followers
We are a team of CFA, CPA, and economists. Our research and analysis provide a range of target prices.Value Investment with Business Fundamentals in various industries including Retail / Industrial / Technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.