Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Investment thesis

I still think that Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) is fairly valued. Management has confirmed in the 4Q22 earnings report that ad spending across industries has been hit hard by macroeconomic headwinds, making revenue growth difficult during 4Q22. However, I'm heartened to see that management is actively working to attract new clients, particularly in the mid-market and emerging verticals like government and healthcare. Recent product initiatives, such as notifications and personalization, appear to be contributing to healthy user growth and engagement, and the company is able to keep most of its advertisers. It is also good to see management taking a balance approach, in the sense they are planning to moderate expense growth, particularly in headcount, but is investing in the business for long-term growth. In the long run, I think KIND has a lot of potential for growth in its user base and monetization, but before making an investment decision, I would need more clarity on the volatility of near-term advertising revenue and the path to profitability. Therefore, I am still neutral on the stock's rating.

3Q23 positive takeaways

Putting aside questions of valuation, I am optimistic about the prospects for KIND's business. For example, the number of users is continuing to rise (with WAU up 1.7 million sequentially) and the number of sessions is increasing at a faster rate than the number of users. I would think that the strong top-of-funnel strategy and presence, along with key product initiatives that drive engagement, are the key factors for this impressive performance. Despite the dismal macro environment, I am confident that KIND will rebound strongly in FY24/25 thanks to the solid foundation laid by these metrics. Here's one way to consider it: KIND generates revenue from advertising on its platform, and businesses choose to advertise on KIND due to the app's popularity. Advertisers are more likely to be interested in a platform with a large audience. This bodes well for KIND's future ability to negotiate with advertisers and raise advertising rates. In fact, we can already see the benefits of these in certain verticals. Management noted areas of strength in government and healthcare and maintained strong advertiser retention despite overall advertising spending headwinds.

4Q22 negative takeaways

Here are the drawbacks. The reality is that the near-term forecast is bleak, and I don't think KIND can avoid feeling its effects. This was most evident in 4Q22, when management blamed persistent macro-related headwinds for the decline in average advertiser spending, particularly in key industries. As a result of ongoing revenue headwinds and the resulting deleverage on certain fixed costs, 1Q23 Adj EBITDA guidance of -$27 to -$26 million was also below prior consensus. The fact that SBC is still relatively high at 30-35% of revenues is another issue of concern, which I see as a ticking time bomb. Bears would argue that while EBITDA is expected to slowly inch towards breakeven, the actual underlying cost adjusted for dilution is still far away. This also begs the question whether KIND can continue to retain its employees if the value of the company stock continues to fall, which would reduce the value of existing SBC.

Risks/catalysts update

As I maintain a neutral rating, I am closely monitoring a few risks and potential catalysts that could lead to a change in my outlook. Firstly, a concerning red flag would be a decline in user growth, as this indicates that the value proposition to advertisers is diminishing. However, if KIND can successfully expand into new markets and increase engagement, this would be a positive development. Secondly, successfully executing the monetization opportunity by increasing the number and quality of advertisers, introducing new ad formats, and improving targeting, measurement, and attribution would be a potential catalyst for growth. Lastly, the increasing regulatory scrutiny of media platforms regarding user data privacy and content moderation poses a risk to the stock, as it could create regulatory uncertainty.

Conclusion

While KIND has faced challenges due to macroeconomic headwinds, the company's recent product initiatives and efforts to attract new clients in mid-market and emerging verticals have contributed to healthy user growth and engagement. Despite the positive performance, the near-term forecast is bleak, and it remains to be seen how the company will address its high SBC and the potential impact of regulatory scrutiny. As a result, I maintain a neutral rating on the stock and continue to monitor the risks and catalysts that could lead to a change in my outlook.