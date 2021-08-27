naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The various sources surrounding COVID-19 Pandemic are from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansa City sponsored a virtual symposium titled "Macroeconomic Policy in an Uneven Economy" on Aug.27, 2021. (The Kansas City Fed, Aug. 27, 2021):

"[We] will continue to hold the target range for the federal funds rate at the current level until the economy reaches conditions consistent with maximum employment and inflation has reached 2% and is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time. We have much ground to cover to reach maximum employment, and time will tell whether we have reached 2% inflation sustainable basis." (From Jerome Powell, "Opening Remark: Monetary Policy in the Time of COVID," The Kansas City Fed, Aug. 27, 2021, p. 12, the italics are mine.)

Here, four key points - 1) [Consistent] with maximum employment and inflation has reached 2%, 2) [On] track to moderately exceed 2% for some time, 3) [Much] ground to cover to reach maximum employment, and 4) [Time] will tell whether we have reached 2% inflation sustainable basis. - clearly close up five words: 1) Consistent, 2) Track, 3) Ground, 4) Time, and 5) Sustainable.

A word on 2) is in order: John Williams several years ago suggested a target range of inflation (for example, 2% - 2.5%) rather than a target point, 2%. Powell implicitly contained a range target. It is a very important change in monetary policy.

The Focus

Do you distinguish the statement of Federal Reserve Chair Powell (as shown in the above quote from the concluding part of his Paper) from the previous statements of Fed Chairs: Yellen, Bernanke, Greenspan, and Volker?

The article focuses 1) the approaches and actions of the previous Fed Chairs about Inflation and the related matters, 2) the implication and the significant change in the direction of monetary policy under Jerome Powell, 3) the current status of the Fed's inflation short term (2-3 years) forecast, 4) re-introducing Machine Learning, 5) the top-To-Bottom vs. the Bottom-to-Top Approach, and 5) Investing in real-time environment.

The Path of Inflation Conundrum

Paul Volker didn't have any question about the runaway inflation. He was so sure of it that he raised interest rates to the extremely high level until the inflation was cured without caring about the destruction of economy and employment. No inflation conundrum could permeate into the mind of Volker.

Alen Greenspan on the other hand worry so much about possible inflation above 2% that whenever interest rates tended to creep a little more than 2% temporarily (as later been found), he warned "Inflation Conundrum." Even he raised interest rates preemptive to prevent future inflation: The result was to harm economy rather than to avoid inflation which would not occur.

Ben Bernanke dedicated to boost the global economy which was deeply troubled due to the default of the U.S. mortgage derivatives. The global credit market was frozen. He timely and heavily provided liquidity not only in the U.S. but also globally. He also established the inflation-expectation system so inflation expectation had anchored at 2% for many years. He announced tapering government- bond purchases, and he was surprised when the market reacted quite negatively.

Janet Yellen had been pretty acute on inflation. She quite often mentioned 'Inflation Puzzle" at various meetings. The news media (i.e., The Wall Street Journal) reported her speeches. She seemed to fail to pinpoint what's going on inflation and why. At that time, John Williams of the San Francisco Fed was improving the Fed Inflation Forecasting Model but didn't succeed.

Powell's Comments on Inflation Forecasting

"Central banks have always faced the problem of distinguishing transitory inflation spikes from more troublesome developments, and it is sometimes difficult to do so with confidence in real time. At such time, there is no substitute for a careful focus on incoming data and evolving risks. If sustained higher inflation were to become a serious concern, the Federal Open Market Committee [FOMC] would certainly respond and use our tools to assure that inflation runs at level that are consistent with our goal." (Jerome H. Powell, "Opening Remarks: Monetary Policy in the Time of COVID," The Kansas City Fed, Aug. 27, 2021, p. 11, the italics are mine.)

Note that six key words: 1) "distinguishing", 2) "in real time," 3) "certainly respond", 4) "use our tools," 5) "assure," and 6) "consistent with our goal." We have not found a sort of these six key words in any historical comments of the Fed Chair, which were strong, positive, and firm.

Consequently, the implication of Jerome Powell's comments on August 27, 2021 were really profound.

Although most investors think "data" (in the "data"-driven monetary policy) are the "printed data on newspaper," the DATA no doubt are the market data in real time, provided by the Fed sophisticated large-scale inflation forecasting model (which Aaron Smalter Hall (The Kansas City Fed) and many others together developed), backed by various tools (such as Machine Learning, and Deep Neural Networks) to target the FOMC's goals (such as 2% inflation or interest rate) in real time.

Jerome Powell and John Williams are confident in the Fed inflation forecasting model.

Machine Learning, Revisited

in my "The Inflation Conundrum, Revisited," I introduced "Machine Learning," pioneered by Senior Data Scientist, Aaron Smalter Hall of the Kansas City Fed.

"The field of machine learning provides a number of methods to address and capitalize on this complexity, both through increasingly complex models as well as methods to control and optimize that complexity…The key to this [outperformance] result is the control of model complexity through regularization, a machine learning technique that yield a model complex enough to avoid underfitting the data but not so complex as to overfit it." (Aaron Smalter Hall, "Machine Learning Approaches to Macroeconomic Forecasting," Kansas City Fed, Economic Review, 103 No. 4, 2018, p. 78)

My thought to prefer a small scale was incorrect. Perhaps the large-scale Fed Forecasting Model have been calibrated with Machine Learning, as explained in the above quote.

Also, what the ability of Machine Learning was evaluated in the longer forecasting horizon (such as 5 years or much longer) in my previous article. It was inevitable because the topic was the inflation puzzle in the long run.

The invaluable approach, Machine Learning, nevertheless, with other approaches (such as Deep Neural Networks, and Bayesian Classifications) has been much broadly applied, not only for inflation but also for recession, unemployment, employment, and China's economy.

The Top-To-Bottom [TTB] vs. the Bottom-To-Top [BTT] Approach

I have not recommended any single equity or ETF. All recommends made in my previous articles (currently 35) are only portfolios with stocks ETFs and bond ETFs.

Why have I done only by portfolios? Because I am a Top-To-Bottom (TTB) not a Bottom- to-Top [BTT] investor. The TTB investors focus on reliable portfolios. The BTT investors depend upon security selection and market timing. Most investors ate BTT investors who are relatively short-term investors while TTB investors are long-term investors.

The TTB approach is: First, it looks at macroeconomic aspects such as economic growth, economic policy, inflation, business cycles, and interest rates. Second, it determines asset allocation between equity, bonds, and other alternatives, Third, it select individual stocks and bonds, or exchange traded (or mutual) funds.

Traditionally, a TTB approach has been exclusively used by institutional investors such as mutual-fund companies, banks, insurance firms, college endowments, and pension funds. Individual investors cannot afford to meet significant resources required.

The investment world, nevertheless, in recent decades has made a TTB approach available for retail investors, by providing no- (or low-) cost-online trades and investment vehicles (such as index-mutual funds and other low-cost ETFs.

Investing in The Real-Time Market

As one of our old sayings goes, "To win over the enemy we must know the enemy first," this article provided the crucial fact about Fed's inflation-forecasting capability in real time.

We cannot compete forecasting with the Fed, but we can have a vital advantage, by getting the current status of our 5-months-old Uptrend with our "Paper and Pencil Only (PPO)" approach.

Early finding a turning point to an Upswing gives us a big win because the starting moment of the turning point gives always big gains. Our PPO Approach easily beats the sophisticated computer models for this task.

A Dozen ETF Portfolio Templates

For long-term investors, 12 investment templates with six Vanguard Group ETFs and six Charles Schwab (SCHW) ETFs are introduced. All ETFs are commission-free.

Six CS ETFs: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB), Schwab Short-Term International Small-Cap ETF (SCHC), Schwab International Equities ETF (SCHF), Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ), Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP), and SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF (BWX) (This is the only non-Schwab ETF)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB), Schwab Short-Term International Small-Cap ETF (SCHC), Schwab International Equities ETF (SCHF), Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ), Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP), and SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF (BWX) (This is the only non-Schwab ETF) Six VG ETFs: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF), Vanguard All Except U.S. ETF (VXUS), Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND), Vanguard TIPS Bond ETF (VTIP), and Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Six CS Portfolios:

(1) CS.A (50:50.2): SCHB (50%) SCHZ (50%)

SCHB (50%) SCHZ (50%) (2) CS.B (50:50.4): SCHB (30%) SCHC (20%) SCHZ (40%) BWX (10%)

SCHB (30%) SCHC (20%) SCHZ (40%) BWX (10%) (3) CS.C (50:50.6): SCHB (30%) SCHC (15%) SCHF (5%) SCHZ (30%) SCHP (15%) BWX (5%)

SCHB (30%) SCHC (15%) SCHF (5%) SCHZ (30%) SCHP (15%) BWX (5%) (7) CS.D (60:40.2): SCHB (60%) SCHZ (40%)

SCHB (60%) SCHZ (40%) (8) CS.E (60:40.4): SCHB (35%) SCHC (25%) SCHZ (35%) BWX (5%)

SCHB (35%) SCHC (25%) SCHZ (35%) BWX (5%) (9) CS.F (60:40.6): SCHB (35%) SCHC (20%) SCHF (5%) SCHZ (30%) SCHP (5%) BWX (5%)

Six VG Portfolios:

(4) VG.A (50:50.2) VTI (50%) BND (50%)

VTI (50%) BND (50%) (5) VG.B (50:50.4) VTI (30%) VXF (20%) BND (40%) BNDX (10%)

VTI (30%) VXF (20%) BND (40%) BNDX (10%) (6) VG.C (50:50.6) VTI (30%) VXF (15%) VXUS (5%) BND (30%) VTIP (15%) BNDX (5%)

VTI (30%) VXF (15%) VXUS (5%) BND (30%) VTIP (15%) BNDX (5%) (10) VG.D (60:40.2) VTI (60%) BND (40%)

VTI (60%) BND (40%) (11) VG.E (60:40.4) VTI (35%) VXF (25%) BND (35%) BNDX (5%)

VTI (35%) VXF (25%) BND (35%) BNDX (5%) (12) VG.F (60:40.6) VTI (35%) VXF (20%) VXUS (5%) BND (30%) VTIP (5%) BNDX (5%)

These 12 ETF templates would have an important built-in advantage over other portfolio strategies, namely an almost no expense ("ANE"). The ANE would work out tremendously for long-run investors.

You can select the top three if you are a momentum player for a relatively short term. If you are a longer-term investor or a contrarian, you would go with the bottom three. But if your investment horizon is longer than five years, you may choose any Template. If you are younger than 50, you might increase the equity allocation to 70%, or more, or even 100%.

ETFs are more tax efficient than counterpart mutual funds. If you allocate permanently as I do, the power of tax savings enhances. Also, you don't have to worry about trade mistakes or market timing for rebalancing.

The Concluding Remark

Many economic-research professionals have devoted their time tremendously to design a reliable forecasting model without success. John Williams and his team have succeeded on inflation which has been one of the most difficult areas.

The FOMC and the New York Fed Trading Desk can run the FOMC's directives on inflation in real time. As a central-banking-experienced economist, I greatly congratulate their extremely outstanding work on inflation forecasting.

Finally, Fed's confident short (2-3 years) inflation forecast which covers the most delicate transmission period of monetary policy has come true. To be one of the most successful investors, we must do our very diligent effort to find the starting point of the market Upswing with our PPO Approach.

If any investors who are younger than 65 years, and their investment horizon is longer than 5 years, you can start any time with any of the above 6 Charles Schwab portfolio templates.