Apple Vs. Microsoft Vs. Treasury Bonds: The Flight To Safety - Trade Or Fade?

Mar. 30, 2023 8:30 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL), MSFTSHY, TLT
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Groups

Summary

  • With tech stocks in rally mode, the battle of safe havens is heating up once again.
  • In today's note, I provide an update on recent market action and risk/reward dynamics for treasury bonds, Apple and Microsoft.
  • As of now, I continue to prefer short-duration bonds for parking my cash. Also, I rate Apple "Neutral/Hold/Avoid" at $160 and Microsoft a "Sell" at $280.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Quantamental Investor get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Dollar bills and finance and banking on digital stock market financial exchange

SARINYAPINNGAM/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction: The Flight To Safety

In recent weeks, treasury bonds, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have caught a bid as investors flock into "safe-haven" assets amidst a (somewhat contained) banking crisis in the US and Europe. So far in 2023, the bank runs

Are you looking to upgrade your investing operations?

Your investing journey is unique, and so are your investment goals and risk tolerance levels. This is precisely why we designed our marketplace service - "The Quantamental Investor" - to help you build a robust investing operation that can fulfill (and exceed) your long-term financial goals. 

We have recently reduced our subscription prices to make our community more accessible. TQI's annual membership now costs only $480 (or $50 per month). New users can also avail of a special introductory pricing deal!

JOIN THE QUANTAMENTAL INVESTOR TODAY

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
4.95K Followers
We make investing in equity markets simple, fun, and profitable

I am the Author and Chief Financial Engineer at "The Quantamental Investor" - a community pursuing bold, active investing with proactive risk management. At TQI, our mission is to help retail investors build generational wealth in equity markets. To do so, we share robust model portfolios that cater to investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle. All of our investment ideas are thoroughly vetted through TQI's Quantamental Analysis process, which uses a mix of fundamental, quantitative, technical, and valuation analysis. If you're interested in learning more about our marketplace service, visit: The Quantamental Investor


If you're interested in reviewing my performance, feel free to view this tracker: Performance tracker for my SA research.

To learn more about our company and services, visit: The Quantamental Investment Group LLC's website - TQIG | Home


Prior to joining The Quantamental Investment Group LLC, I served as the Head of Equity Research at LASI's SA Marketplace service - Beating The Market, for two years. In the past, I have worked as an Associate Fellow with Jacmel Growth Partners, a middle-market private equity firm in New York. My resume also includes a stint at Capgemini as a software engineer. With regards to academia, I hold a Master of Quantitative Finance degree from Rutgers Business School and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, whilst I am also pursuing the CFA certification (Level 2 candidate).


If you would like to connect with me, please feel free to send me a direct message on SA or leave a comment on one of my articles!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, GOOGL, TSLA, AMZN, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.