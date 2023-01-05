AMD Is On The Comeback Trail: Buy On Declines

Fountainhead profile picture
Fountainhead
726 Followers

Summary

  • AMD had a terrible 4th Quarter, 2022 with plummeting PC and gaming demand.
  • Like most of its peers in semiconductors, it too has bounced back on better hopes in 2023-2024.
  • I do believe that the doubling in price from $50 to $100 in a few short months will see a pullback, and that would be a great time to buy.
  • It's making a lot of strides in the Datacenter and Embedded segments and with a floundering Intel, has captured a decent chunk of the Datacenter market.
  • While it has a small presence in Generational AI for now, I can see a lot of growth coming its way as well.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

I've owned Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) for a while now and while my holding is much smaller than it is in Nvidia (NVDA), AMD too has a lot of potential and should do very

AMD Segment Revenue

AMD Segment Revenue and Growth (AMD, Seeking Alpha, Wall Street Journal, Fountainhead)

View as PDF
EMBEDDED SEG MENT Q4 2022

AMD Financial Analysis and Forecast

AMD Financial Analysis and Forecast (Seeking Alpha, Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Fountainhead)

AMD and its competitors

AMD and its competitors (AMD, Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Wall Street Journal, Seeking Alpha, Fountainhead Consulting, The Motley Fool)

This article was written by

Fountainhead profile picture
Fountainhead
726 Followers
Financial analysis, research, writing, portfolio management Budgeting, planning and strategy Controller, Chief Financial Officer EXPERIENCE 12/2001 – Present Fountainhead Consulting New York Research Director Responsibilities Write independent and unbiased equity research reports Manage research projects, write strategic reports on market size Develop research processes for Internet data compilation and integration Train junior analysts on usage and edit their reports Consult with clients on capital allocation for new projects Manage portfolios for clients Research Assignments and Projects Competitive intelligence for the mortgage industry - seven month project Competitive intelligence for the mortgage servicing industry – three month project Competitive intelligence for the industrial supply industry – three month project Competitive intelligence for the online data analytics and advertising industry Company profiling of global telecom companies for a telecom research provider Business and competitive intelligence of the enterprise applications market Company profiling and competitor assessment of the credit card processing market Company profiling and financial analysis of three competitors in the retail market Competitor analysis of the South African credit card and housing loan market Competitor analysis of the South Asian telecom market Market sizing, pricing and positioning strategies for the beauty salon market in India 01/2005 – 06/2006 Contributor The Motley Fool New York Wrote investment commentaries on companies, such as Adobe and Pier 1

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA, QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.