Hycroft Mining: The Loss Widens And The ROM Operation Is History

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Investing Groups

Summary

  • The loss from operations soared to $20.4 million in Q4 2022 as the ROM operation was shut down in December 2022.
  • Cash declined to below $142 million and I think that there could be significant stock dilution in a year or two to fund the initial CAPEX.
  • In my view, the momentum here is low, and this is crucial for exploration-stage mining companies.
  • Short selling seems viable as the short borrow fee rate is below 6% but it could be best for risk-averse investors to avoid this stock.
  • Forsaken Value and Yield members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Price crash and bear market

24K-Production

Introduction

I’ve written four articles on SA about U.S. gold miner Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) so far, the latest of which was in November when I said that the company continued to bleed money while the initial

If you like this article, consider joining Forsaken Value and Yield. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys. Both long and short ideas.

So, what can you expect to get from this service?

  • Exclusive articles
  • Access to my portfolio and watchlist
  • Interviews, ideas, portfolios, watchlists, and comments from other investors I've invited to the service
  • A chat room with access to me and the other investors

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.38K Followers
A place to find gems and meet new friends

I have been investing in stocks since 2007. I have no preference for sectors or countries - I'm as comfortable owning a part of a cement miner in Peru as holding shares in a wheat farming firm in Bulgaria. If it's a value stock - great. If the dividend or share buyback yield is high - even better.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.