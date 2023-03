cloudytronics/E+ via Getty Images

National CineMedia ( NCMI ) jumps 19% as it notes talks with lenders . (00:44) LendingTree ( TREE ) announces 13% workforce reduction plan to reduce operating costs (02:00). Coinbase ( COIN ) said to be in talks with regulators to stay in Canada (05:38). Learn more about these stocks with Seeking Alpha Premium

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.