Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and SpotifyNational CineMedia (NCMI) jumps 19% as it notes talks with lenders. (00:44) LendingTree (TREE) announces 13% workforce reduction plan to reduce operating costs (02:00). Coinbase (COIN) said to be in talks with regulators to stay in Canada (05:38). Learn more about these stocks with Seeking Alpha Premium.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
