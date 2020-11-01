z1b

Since at least the beginning of 2022, value stocks (VTV) have massively outperformed growth stocks (VUG):

Data by YCharts

This makes sense, as rising interest rates have significantly altered the investing environment.

When interest rates are relatively low and/or falling, growth stocks tend to outperform because investors place more value on cash flows further into the future rather than the present. But when interest rates are relatively high and/or rising, value stocks tend to outperform growth because investors place more value on cash flows in the present rather than the far future.

Complicating this setup is that some value stocks have high debt loads and/or significant exposure to input cost inflation. Thus, for these companies, the macroeconomic forces causing value stocks to outperform growth are actually hurting more than helping.

But what happens when the peak in interest rates and inflation is reached for the cycle and begin to head back down?

That is when these shunned value stocks may come back into vogue.

In what follows, we discuss two high-yielding value stocks that produce gushers of current free cash flow. In addition, these companies should greatly benefit from falling interest rates and inflation, making their free cash flows that much more attractive.

1. Verizon (VZ)

Telecommunications giant VZ faces multiple visible problems.

Retail wireless customer churn is above its historical average.

The US wireless market is already saturated, and the "pie" (in terms of customers) is growing only very slowly.

Though the big three telecom providers in VZ, AT&T (T), and T-Mobile (TMUS) are essentially an oligopoly, they are an extremely competitive oligopoly. Pricing pressures are intense.

Capital intensity has been high in recent years as the company has rolled out 5G infrastructure.

As a result of paying out a generous (yet well-covered) dividend, VZ's high capital spending needs have resulted in the company carrying a large debt load.

In a higher interest rate environment, higher interest expenses results in 2023's EPS guidance coming in ~9% below 2022's level.

These conspicuous issues are the reason why VZ (by all measures, a value stock) has severely underperformed over the last year, despite the very favorable environment for value stocks. Since the beginning of 2022, VZ has dropped ~26% in value.

Data by YCharts

But the reasons why dividend investors have traditionally owned VZ have not fundamentally changed. The company remains a cash flow machine that gushes cash. Hence why the selloff has resulted in a price to operating cash flow of about 4.3x.

Data by YCharts

What's more, this price decline seems to ignore some of the long-term strengths of VZ, such as:

Peer-leading network quality.

A larger and generally more loyal wireless customer base than peers.

Fast-growing fiber and broadband customer bases.

A head start on 5G infrastructure investment, especially compared to AT&T.

A strong EBITDA margin: 35% in 2022.

A free cash flow machine: 10.3% free cash flow margin in 2022.

VZ Q4 2022 Presentation

That last point on FCF is particularly important for dividend investors. VZ is often compared to a utility, because phones are almost as important to customers as electricity, water, or gas. Plus, VZ's business model is highly capital intensive like the utilities.

But utilities almost always have negative FCF because of that capital intensity - constantly needing to maintain and upgrade their infrastructure. VZ on the other hand enjoys strong positive FCF - and lots of it. That means that VZ's dividend is covered not just by earnings but also by FCF.

VZ Q4 2022 Presentation

And that dividend is about to get even safer based on FCF, because VZ's operating cash flow is expected to remain roughly stable for 2023 while capital spending declines by about $5 billion to $18.25-$19.25 billion. That should cause FCF to spike up to $17-18 billion, covering the dividend at a coverage ratio of 1.56x (64% payout ratio).

Based on 2022's FCF, VZ currently trades at an FCF yield of 8.8%. But based on 2023's estimated $17-18 billion in FCF, VZ trades at a forward FCF yield of 11%.

That is a very nice stream of FCF with which to deleverage or engage in opportunistic stock buybacks.

While investors should only expect dividend growth in the low single digits, VZ's 6.9% dividend yield makes up for this low growth.

2. Whirlpool Corp. (WHR)

The American appliance maker WHR is another cash flow machine with conspicuous troubles right now. From the second half of 2021 through 2022, commodity price inflation has slowly eaten away at WHR's margins, as cost of goods sold is naturally a huge operating expense for the company.

Then, in the second half of 2022, as the housing market slowed and fewer new homes (outfitted with WHR products) were getting built, WHR began getting squeezed on the revenue side as well.

Even in WHR's largest and strongest regional market of North America, both sales and margins contracted significantly in the fourth quarter.

WHR Q4 2022 Presentation

Unfortunately, the pain isn't over for WHR just yet. Sales are expected to decline 1-2% in 2023, with most of the pain felt in the first half of the year and a recovery to begin in the second half.

In the second half of this year, however, WHR expects the severe input cost headwind over the last year and a half to turn into a strong input cost tailwind.

WHR Q4 2022 Presentation

Given management's projections for cost deflation in the back half of the year (as well as confirmations from real-time data showing falling commodity prices), it does appear that WHR will be able to gradually repair its margins over time.

As such, the ~45% selloff since the beginning of 2022 looks overdone.

Data by YCharts

This is especially true when considering the fact that WHR now trades at a price to operating cash flow of about 5x, well below its long-term average level of about 11-12x.

Data by YCharts

More confirmation of WHR's ability to repair its margins is the fact that the company has taken significant steps in recent years to divest of its lowest margin regional markets. The latest move to shed its least profitable operations is its deal to divest of its EMEA business.

WHR Q4 2022 Presentation

WHR is retaining a 25% interest in its Europe operations, but the Middle East and Africa operations are being fully divested. This looks like an excellent move for the company, since EMEA was a drag on both EBIT and cash flow in 2022 (negative 1.4% EBIT margin). This deal should generate an additional ~$250 million in FCF annually upon its closing in the second half of 2023.

From all transactions executed in 2022, including divestiture of Russia and EMEA operations as well as the acquisition of InSinkErator, management expects FCF to incrementally increase by $350 million in 2024. InSinkErator alone is expected to generate $100 million+ in annual FCF (~17% FCF margin).

Management estimates FCF of $800 million in 2023 (11.5% FCF yield), down 2.5% from 2022's $820 million in FCF (11.8% FCF yield). Based on estimated dividends of $385 million to $390 million in 2023, WHR's 2023 FCF payout ratio should come in slightly below 50%.

WHR Q4 2022 Presentation

But as impressive as these annual FCF numbers are on their own, they are both less than half of the $1.65 billion in FCF generated in 2021. While 2023's FCF is expected to sport an FCF margin of 4.1%, management's long-term goal is an FCF margin of 7-8%.

WHR Q4 2022 Presentation

If WHR can return to a 7.5% FCF margin, it would imply FCF of about $1.45 billion. At that level of FCF generation, WHR would currently offer an FCF yield of 21%.

And speaking of cash, WHR came into 2023 sitting on a cash pile of nearly $2 billion ($1.96 billion, to be exact).

WHR's 5.5%-yielding dividend is well-covered and likely to extend its 10-year streak of dividend hikes.

Bottom Line

VZ and WHR have both been shunned by the market in the last year due to their obvious issues, but the market seems to be overlooking both companies' strengths.

What's more, even amid their troubles, both companies have still been able to produce strong free cash flow streams. As the macroeconomic environment becomes more favorable, both VZ and WHR should see their FCF rebound nicely. That makes buying the stocks today look like a smart move for value investors and dividend investors alike.