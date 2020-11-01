Buy The Dip: 2 Dividend Stocks Getting Too Cheap

Apr. 01, 2023 8:05 AM ETVZ, WHR
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Groups

Summary

  • For the most part, value stocks with strong cash flows have outperformed growth stocks in the last year.
  • But there are some notable exceptions like Verizon and Whirlpool.
  • Both companies have had some conspicuous issues over the last year, but both companies are also poised for strong rebounds.
  • Crucially, both companies produce an absolute gusher of free cash flow.
  • We're currently running a sale for our private investing group, High Yield Investor, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

phrase buy the dip handwritten on night wet window glass surface

z1b

Since at least the beginning of 2022, value stocks (VTV) have massively outperformed growth stocks (VUG):

Chart
Data by YCharts

This makes sense, as rising interest rates have significantly altered the investing environment.

When interest rates are relatively low

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

asdf

VZ Q4 2022 Presentation

asdf

VZ Q4 2022 Presentation

asdf

WHR Q4 2022 Presentation

asdf

WHR Q4 2022 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

asdf

WHR Q4 2022 Presentation

asdf

WHR Q4 2022 Presentation

asdf

WHR Q4 2022 Presentation

SAVE $251 BY SIGNING UP TODAY!

For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha’s #1 community of high-yield investors at just $148 for your first year!

Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 150 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our real estate strategies.

We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

               (Limited to only 50 spots!)

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
12.56K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.
High Yield Investor is a leading community of income investors that is supported by Leonberg Capital, a high yield specialist with over 2,500 clients, including hedge funds, private equity firms, family offices, and high net worth individuals. We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Joining our community will help you identify the most profitable opportunities BEFORE the end of the pandemic changes the entire dividend stock landscape and allow you to earn a sustainable 6-8% dividend yield that grows over time. Click here to learn more!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WHR, VZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.