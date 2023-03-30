H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCPK:HNNMY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nils Vinge - Head, IR

Helena Helmersson - CEO

Adam Karlsson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Fredrik Ivarsson - ABG Sundal Collier

Daniel Schmidt - Danske Bank

Richard Chamberlain - RBC

Adam Cochrane - Deutsche Bank

Georgina Johanan - JPMorgan

Paolo Franco - Sino Investor

Anne Critchlow - Societe Generale

Nick Coulter - Citigroup

Sreedhar Mahamkali - UBS

Simen Aas - DNB

Simon Irwin - Credit Suisse

Jose Rito - CaixaBank

Operator

Welcome to the H & M Conference Call 3-month report for 2023. For the first part of this call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode during the speaker presentation. And afterwards, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

Today, I am pleased to present Nils Vinge, Head of Investor Relations. And I will now hand you over to our speakers. So please begin when you are ready.

Nils Vinge

Hi, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today, and welcome to this telephone conference in connection with H&M Group's First Quarter Results 2023. With me today is our CEO, Helena Helmersson; and our CFO, Adam Karlsson. We will start with a short summary of the first quarter. After that, we will be happy to answer your questions. And you will find the report at hmgroup.com Investor Relations.

Now I'll hand over to you, Helena.

Helena Helmersson

Thank you, Nils. Although the challenging situation in the outside world remains, our financial year has started in the right direction. Net sales in Swedish krones increased by 12% in the first quarter. In local currencies, the increase was 3%. Excluding Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, the increase was 16% in Swedish krones and 7% in local currencies.

