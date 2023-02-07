Paul Morigi

Buffett Buys More OXY While It's Weak

On February 7, 2023, I published my second article on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), in which I discussed the reasons why the most popular and considered by many to be the greatest investor, Warren Buffett, decided to select this particular company from the mass of other oil and gas integrated companies. At the time, I assumed that Mr. Buffett would likely buy OXY's dips at ~$60 per share. And just a few days ago, he actually increased his stake in the company, buying nearly 3.7 million additional shares in the $58-59 range, according to Seeking Alpha. Now the stake of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in the company's shareholder structure amounts to ~23.6%.

In my view, Buffett's purchase was a valuable lesson for the market, as it revealed the untapped potential of a high-quality and high-margin O&G producer that had been punished lately. A few days before this news, the stock was trading over 20% below its November 2022 local high, indicating the market's previous lack of interest in oil companies:

Data by YCharts

And that's not surprising - the number of bets on falling oil prices has risen to a 4-year high amid fears of an approaching crisis emanating from the banking sector.

Bloomberg, March 2023

Perhaps some Occidental shareholders have also decided that the following statements by management are a clear signal to sell immediately:

Occidental Petroleum expects daily U.S. oil production likely will grow by just 500K bbl/day this year, nearly 100K bbl/day below the official government forecast, and will remain slow as companies focus on shareholder returns while battling inflation, executive Frederick Forthuber said Tuesday. Source: Seeking Alpha News, emphasis added by the author

Anyway, I have to point out again that Buffett is buying more and more shares of OXY for a reason - most likely there is a really strong thesis behind it about the superior shareholder returns in the next few years.

Why Occidental Petroleum Stock Is A Buy?

To begin with, I would like to dispel the doubts of those who do not currently own oil companies [not only OXY], just because of the coming recession, which of course will reduce the demand for energy sources. I think a recession is indeed very likely - however, one should not expect oil demand to decline in the same way it did during the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdowns. This time, the reasons will be economic rather than "exceptional" - added to these economic reasons are years of underinvestment in the industry and the impending oil production cuts by Russia, which will most likely be unable to maintain its previous production levels against the backdrop of the war. China, for its part, is likely to experience much weaker growth than before - but the reopening of this once most populous country should provide some sort of protection for demand in the event of a recession in the rest of the world. The combination of the supply and demand characteristics described above is likely to keep energy prices - especially oil prices - at higher-for-longer levels than they are at present.

My words are confirmed by the world's major O&G trading companies. Vitol Group CEO Russell Hardy said in an interview with Bloomberg Television that he expects oil prices could reach $90 to $100 a barrel later this year as demand is expected to hit record levels in the second half of the year. Trafigura and Mercuria Energy Group also expressed optimism, and some of the biggest names on Wall Street, such as Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS), also forecast a rally in the second half of the year. Vitol estimates oil demand to increase by 2.2 million barrels per day in 2023 compared with 2022, led by diesel, naphtha, and liquefied petroleum gas, while gasoline and jet fuel are still playing catch-up. Hardy said the potential for a rally is certainly there, as production is tight with OPEC countries "producing relatively little" and Russia having logistical difficulties getting oil to market.

But even if WTI oil prices remain at current levels [$73.5 at the time of writing] or come down to ~$70, Morgan Stanley analysts see a comfortable 10% FCF yield for the select group of the energy sector:

Morgan Stanley, March 27, 2023 [proprietary source]

With high commodity prices in 2022 - before cooling a bit recently - and strong earnings from chemicals, OXY has reduced ~$10.5 billion in debt while returning $3.5 billion ($3.66 per share) in the form of capital returns in FY2022. The management team is focusing on deleveraging its balance sheet and simplifying its corporate structure, following the addition of debt and preferred equity with the Anadarko Petroleum acquisition - this puts the company closer to exceeding its TTM $4 per share capital return target, Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in their March 2 note [proprietary source]. OXY's 2023 outlook indicates that the company is on track to generate $7.5-8.5 billion in FCF at ~$76-78 WTI prices, allowing for $2.5-3.0 billion in preferred equity redemption based on expectations for the bulk of the FCF to be deployed towards share repurchase.

Goldman Sachs, March 2, 2023 [proprietary source]

The key point that Warren Buffett seems to focus on, as he has over his decades-long career - free cash flow - is OXY's strongest advantage over other majors. If prices do indeed remain stable in the future [not even rising higher after the YTD plunge], then Occidental, pricing in the decline in production, will earn 15% annually through FY2026:

Goldman Sachs, March 2, 2023 [proprietary source]

And yes - the company is set to produce less in FY2023 than previously expected. The oil production guidance is set at 610-641 Mb/d. The E&P production guidance includes some adjustments, such as lower production in Algeria (-15 MBOE/d), a decrease in Rockies production (-37 MBOE/d), and an increase in Permian production (+62 MBOE/d). Other adjustments include higher Al Hosn production, positive PSC impacts at Oman/Dolphin, and modest declines in the Gulf of Mexico. Occidental's management also raised its US production costs guidance due to greater platform costs in the Gulf of Mexico and inflationary pressure on costs. But still - the E&P business is expected to generate ~$9.5 bn in EBITDA in 2023, and there will be a ~$0.3 billion offset in cash taxes due to the new production sharing agreement in Algeria, GS analysts say.

As I wrote in my previous article, the company's chemical business is very promising and is underappreciated by the Street. OXY has guided to higher pre-tax profits in its chemical earnings ($1.3 billion to $1.6 billion) due to higher PVC prices - high prices for caustic soda are expected to lead to higher profits in the chemical business.

Based on the above, I believe that the priced-in expectations of 4 consecutive years of declining EPS figures are completely unrealistic - of course in favor of the shareholders of OXY [more upward-sloping earnings revisions are likely ahead of us].

Seeking Alpha, OXY, author's notes

The current valuation of the company looks too depressing, in my opinion, if we look at EV/EBITDA from the historical perspective of this metric:

Data by YCharts

The market values the forwarding EV/EBITDA multiple at 5.268x, which is significantly higher than the TTM value - this drop in the multiple is primarily due to the sharp decline in [forecasted] EBITDA figure. Last fiscal year, OXY earned nearly $20.6 billion in EBITDA, according to Seeking Alpha. So the market is saying that with net debt of only $19.8 billion, the company should generate just $14.38 billion in EBITDA in FY2023?

EV/EBITDA = (Market cap + Net debt) / EBITDA 5.268 = (55.89 + 19.8) / X X = 14.38 ($ billion, forwarding implied EBITDA figure) Source: author's calculations Click to enlarge

That's down 30.25% from FY2022. I do not think weighted average selling commodity prices will drop that low there and costs will rise that much for that implied market forecast to become reality.

I think that in a realistic scenario, OXY's EBITDA should be down at least 25% year-over-year in FY2023 - also a lot, but 5% better that the consensus I calculated above. In this case, full-year EBITDA should be $15.45 billion - at a target multiple of 6x, this equates to an enterprise value of about $92.7 billion, which gives us a target market capitalization of $72.9 billion at year-end, adjusted for net debt. Thus, I estimate the upside potential of OXY to be 30.43%, which seems to me to be a very realistic target against the backdrop of a possible recovery in commodity prices.

With this in mind, I conclude that the recent bearish breakout of the weekly trend channel is false and the price should return back to it shortly:

TrendSpider, OXY's weekly chart, author's notes

Bottom Line

Of course, I may be wrong in my assessment of the oil market situation - it is impossible to calculate even approximately how a possible recession in the U.S. will affect oil demand and its prices. If oil production declines, Occidental risks losing even more in EBITDA number [FY2023] than its stock prices in to date.

In addition, I use an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6x to value the company, which is above consensus - the valuation may be completely different under other calculation systems. For example, Morningstar Premium assesses the fair value of the company as follows, in contrast to my results:

Morningstar Premium, OXY stock [proprietary source]

However, I still tend to believe that the risk-reward ratio has shifted to the buyers' side this time. The company is likely to continue to generate excess free cash flows for the foreseeable future, even if commodity prices do not recover much - fears of a recession and the apparent slowdown in the global economy are not enough to bring down this trend. The valuation is more than attractive at current levels - perhaps Mr. Buffett is thinking in the same categories [I would like to believe it].

To conclude, I recommend buying shares of OXY and anticipate a 30% increase in its stock price by the end of 2023.

As always, your comments are welcome! Thanks for reading!