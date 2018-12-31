Gold Resources Is In A Tight Spot

Mar. 30, 2023 8:50 AM ETGold Resource Corporation (GORO)
Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
704 Followers

Summary

  • Gold Resources has been producing but declining multimineral mines in Mexico and a questioned gold project in Michigan.
  • The company is facing the decline of its profit-generating center and is currently unable to cover corporate expenses and the development expenses of the Michigan project.
  • Exploration in adjacent Mexican properties has not been successful, and the Michigan project is several years away.
  • Further, the company assumed significant liabilities when acquiring the Michigan project, which could eventually lead to recourse on a key asset.
  • Under these conditions, the company is too risky for a long-term investment.

Vista aérea de una mina a cielo abierto en una cadena de montañas

poco_bw/iStock via Getty Images

Gold Resource Corp (NYSE:GORO) is an American mining explorer, developer, and producer. Its revenue-generating properties are in Oaxaca, Mexico, and it has an exploration project in Michigan.

The company features a history of mining exploration successes, with

Chart
Data by YCharts

GORO's profit and cost centers FY22 and FY21

GORO's profit and cost centers FY22 and FY21 (GORO's FY22 10-K)

This article was written by

Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
704 Followers
I specialize in global micro, small and medium size companies that trade in the US using a Due Diligence approach, scrapping for as much information as possible about the company, and making qualitative judgments. I speak five languages (Spanish, English, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese). I also create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable.Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.