Thrifty Tencent Music Sings New AI Growth Story

Summary

  • Tencent Music’s revenue fell slightly in last year’s fourth quarter, but its profit more than doubled thanks to aggressive cost cuts.
  • Following positive response to its self-developed virtual idols, the company hopes to explore new opportunities using AI generated content.
  • With global sensation ChatGPT taking AI to a new level, Tencent Music has also said it will continue to explore how to use AI in areas such as graphics, video and music for more new business opportunities.

Chinese Music Entertainment Company Tencent Music Entertainment Group Debuts On New York Stock Exchange

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

China’s leading online music platform disappointed investors with its latest results that show its revenue flatlined in the fourth quarter amid growing competition.

A double-whammy of Covid restrictions and regulatory tightening has forced China’s tech

