Is The U.S. Facing A Slow(Er)-Moving Recession Threat?

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.92K Followers

Summary

  • Ongoing strength in the labor market and consumer sector are on the short list of reasons why a number of forecasters have been surprised.
  • ETI and EMI are comprised of 14 indicators that capture a broad measure of US economic activity and are included in the weekly updates of The US Business Cycle Risk Report.
  • ETI and EMI descents to date have been moderate and, more recently, gave way to a slight rebound.

United States economic growth expected to slow down. Supply chain crisis slows economic growth.

Leestat

A number of usually reliable indicators in recent months have warned of elevated recession risk for the US, but so far the economy has proven resistant to the darker forecasts that are bubbling in some quarters.

Recent nowcasts

Economic Momentum Index & Economic Trend Index

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.92K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.