TMV: Continue To Buy Aggressively On Tradeable Bottoms

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.55K Followers

Summary

  • Although prices may dip short term, we believe Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares ETF will continue to rally.
  • Recent U.S. bank bailouts are inflationary in nature and bullish for TMV.
  • More and more U.S. dollars continue to chase U.S. goods. This is confirmed through a low U.S. savings rate and high credit card debt.

$1000 denomination US Savings Bonds

richcano

Intro

We last wrote about Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TMV) in August last year, when we stated that momentum was likely to continue in the leveraged short bond fund. At the time, we reiterated

TMV Short-Term Chart

TMV Technical Chart (StockCharts.com)

Updated Fed Balance Sheet

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet (fred.stlouisfed.org)

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.55K Followers
https://individualtrader.netMy name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possiblehttps://seekingalpha.com/author/individual-trader/research

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TMV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.