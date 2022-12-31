Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of March 2023

Summary

  • Europe vanadium pentoxide spot prices were lower the past 30 days. China and Europe ferrovanadium prices were lower.
  • Vanadium market news - EU Critical Raw Materials Act proposes 10% of critical raw materials mined in Europe by 2030. VRFB market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 24.1%(2022-2030).
  • Vanadium company news - Neometals Vanadium recovery project delivers strong feasibility results. Australian Vanadium - Vanadium electrolyte factory to be built in Australia with high hopes for flow batteries.
  • Richmond Vanadium Technology signs agreement with Ultra Power Systems on vanadium mining and manufacturing VRFBs.
Vanadium periodic table element, mining, science, nature, innovation

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the Vanadium miners news.

March saw rising vanadium prices lower and a slower month of news.

An interesting market report from ResearchAndMarkets.com forecast the Vanadium Redox Flow Battery market to surge with a

Europe Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% 1 year chart

Vanadiumprice.com

China and Europe Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% prices

Vanadiumprice.com

Global VRFB intallation forecasts 2022 to 2030

Guidehouse Insights

CRU forecasts vanadium demand to double by 2032 mostly due to VRFB's

Technology Metals courtesy CRU

Large scale deployments of VRFB globally are becoming more common

Technology Metals Australia company presentation

ResearchAndMarkets forecasts VRFBs to grow from US$237.5M in 2022 to US$1.3B by 2030

ResearchAndMarkets

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV [AMS:AMG], LARGO RESOURCES [TSX:LGO], NEOMETALS [ASX:NMT], AUSTRALIAN VANADIUM [ASX:AVL], SYRAH RESOURCES [ASX:SYR] either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for ‘information purposes only’ and should not be considered as any type of advice or recommendation. Readers should "Do Your Own Research" ("DYOR") and all decisions are your own. See also Seeking Alpha Terms of Use of which all site users have agreed to follow. https://about.seekingalpha.com/terms

Comments

