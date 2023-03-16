Charles Schwab: 30% Undervaluation Provides Excellent Contrarian Opportunity

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Charles Schwab is trading at 30% below its intrinsic value today after the indiscriminate sell-off in the US financials sector.
  • I go deeper into the Charles Schwab's client cash balances and its movements to tell you the real story about how the company remains in a good shape.
  • Furthermore, Charles Schwab saw strong inflows in core net new assets during the most volatile week for regional banks, highlighting the trust customers have in it.
  • I share in greater detail the robust liquidity position of Charles Schwab and it has more than enough cash, in my view, in the unlikely event of a liquidity crisis.
  • At the end of the day, I like the risk reward perspective given the track record of delivering growth and high quality brand.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »

Charles Schwab Consumer Location. The Charles Schwab Corporation Provides Brokerage, Banking and Financial Services I

jetcityimage

This article was first posted in Outperforming the Market on March 30, 2023.

I think that the regional banking saga in the US has brought down the valuations of financials, and this has been done so indiscriminately as high-quality

Charles Schwab Revenue Mix

Charles Schwab Revenue Mix (Author generated)

Charles Schwab net interest revenue sources

Charles Schwab net interest revenue sources (Charles Schwab IR)

Charles Schwab client cash and % of total client assets

Charles Schwab client cash and % of total client assets (Charles Schwab IR)

Composition of cash balance

Composition of cash balance (Citi, company reports)

Liquidity position

Liquidity position (Charles Schwab IR)

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, as well as access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by 51% in the past year through owning high conviction growth, value and contrarian stocks.

Apart from focusing on bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join us for the 2-week free trial to get access to The Barbell Portfolio today!

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
4.15K Followers
High conviction growth and value ideas for long-term outperformance

I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. I have been writing consistently, with an article published each day on Seeking Alpha and on my Marketplace service.

Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. 

I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Market, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.

CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.