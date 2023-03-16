jetcityimage

This article was first posted in Outperforming the Market on March 30, 2023.

I think that the regional banking saga in the US has brought down the valuations of financials, and this has been done so indiscriminately as high-quality names have also been sold off.

For the opportunistic investor, this brings excellent contrarian opportunities that we can take advantage of as some of these companies have been sold off and are trading at large discounts to their intrinsic value despite their business fundamentals and quality remaining strong.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is an excellent example of the perfect contrarian opportunity as it has been affected by the regional banking sell-off. As I will explain in greater detail, the company has seen its client cash balance remain steady. While there has been significant movements out of its bank deposit accounts, these were moved to money market accounts within the Charles Schwab platform as clients looked to earn higher yields.

In addition, the company reported that they actually saw $16.5 billion in new net assets in the week ending 16 March, which was one of the most volatile times for regional banks as many saw asset outflows.

Lastly, I will share in greater detail the liquidity position of Charles Schwab, including the large $504 billion the company can tap on before using its last resort, which is its available for sale book which has a fair value of $148 billion.

I am initiating Charles Schwab with a Buy rating based on the findings from this article. I have also created a Buy alert for members of Outperforming the Market and the reasons I am looking to enter a position into Charles Schwab. This article will go deeper into the contrarian opportunity I see with the company given its discount to its intrinsic value.

Charles Schwab revenue mix

Before delving into the contrarian opportunity we have before us, I think it's important to understand the business we are talking about here first.

Charles Schwab's main revenues come from interest income, making up about 40% of its revenue mix. The two other significant revenue sources include asset management & administrative fees and trading revenues which make up 20% of Charles Schwab's revenue mix respectively.

Charles Schwab Revenue Mix (Author generated)

In terms of the sources of net interest revenue, this comes from interest-earning assets like cash, receivables, available for sale securities, held to maturity securities and bank loans.

Charles Schwab net interest revenue sources (Charles Schwab IR)

The real story behind Charles Schwab's cash movements

As can be seen below, since the start of 2022, Charles Schwab's client cash has ranged between $842 billion to $896 billion. This includes money market accounts, bank deposit accounts and cash sweep accounts.

The bottom line is that the overall client cash position has stayed somewhat constant, which shows that clients continue to put their cash in the Charles Schwab platform.

The client cash makes up roughly 11% to 13% of total client assets and this has stayed around client cash range for some time.

That said, the components within Charles Schwab's client cash positions have changed materially over the course of the year.

Charles Schwab client cash and % of total client assets (Charles Schwab IR)

Material change in composition of Charles Schwab client cash balances

As can be seen below, while the decline in balances in Charles Schwab's bank deposit accounts seem alarming at first, when viewed at an overall platform perspective, this does not seem so bad at all.

This is because the cash balances in the cash deposit accounts have not gone out of the Charles Schwab platform, but rather, it has been reallocated to the money market accounts in order to earn a higher yield.

In January 2022, money markets balances only made up 18% of the total client cash balance. By January 2023, money market made up of 36% of client cash balances. There was an increase of $150 billion in the money market balance in January of 2023 on a year-on-year basis.

Composition of cash balance (Citi, company reports)

As a result, I would conclude that thus far, we have not seen any material movement of cash outflow from the Charles Schwab platform. On an overall perspective, the client cash positions have maintained consistent. While there have been material outflows from the bank deposit accounts, these have been reallocated to higher yielding money market accounts.

Strong inflows in core net new assets during the most volatile week for regional banks

During the peak of the bank run scare, Charles Schwab actually announced that it not only did not see the excessive outflows its peers saw during the week, but in fact saw a net positive inflow of new assets during the week.

The one-week period from 10 March 2023 to 16 March 2023 was perhaps one of the most volatile weeks for the regional banks in the US. That said, Charles Schwab announced that during this period, it saw about $16.5 billion in core net new assets for the week. This highlights the strong trust that customers have in Charles Schwab as they look to migrate their assets into a company with a strong liquidity position and strong balance sheet.

Liquidity position

While I do not see material deposit flight risk for Charles Schwab, given the concerns in the market today, there is a need to understand and quantify the risk involving Charles Schwab. There is the risk that clients may move assets to higher yielding assets outside of the platform, although I do think that the risk of that is low given what we have seen thus far.

I expect that Charles Schwab has an estimated $100 billion to $150 billion from organic cash flows. For 2023, I assume that the company can obtain $350 billion in net new assets and 12% of that will be in the form of client cash. This implies $42 billion in cash from net new assets. Another organic source of cash flow is from coupon payments and maturities. As of the end of 2022, the securities book had an amortized cost of $330 billion, and a conservative assumption is that 20% of its book rolls over each year. This means that portfolio cashflow from coupon payments and maturities could be around $66 billion in 2023.

In terms of supplemental sources, Charles Schwab mentioned that it has $300 billion of incremental capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and other short-term facilities like the recently announced Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). On top of that, the company has around $8 billion in potential retail CD issuances each month, as recently highlighted by management.

Liquidity position (Charles Schwab IR)

The last option if all else fails, Charles Schwab could sell its available for sale securities. As of the end of 2022, the company had about $148 billion in fair value in its available for sale book, of which 80% were in agency MBS and US treasuries. The current unrealized losses on the available for sale book stands at $12 billion as of the end of 2022. I do believe that this is not one of the likely option for Charles Schwab and will be the absolute last resort for the company to generate liquidity if necessary.

As a result, Charles Schwab has $504 billion in organic and supplemental liquidity while in the unlikely scenario where Charles Schwab needs to resort to selling its available for sale securities, the total liquidity available amount to $652 billion. This makes up almost 80% of the total client cash balances that Charles Schwab has today.

Valuation

Charles Schwab is currently trading at 10.6x 2024 P/E.

In the 5-year period from 2018 to 2019, the trough P/E for the company was 10.6x in 2020. Charles Schwab traded at an average P/E of 24x during this 5-year period.

In the 2008 financial crisis, the trough P/E recorded for 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010 was 25.7x, 14.4x 10.1x and 16.9x.

The bottom line is that at the current P/E multiple that Charles Schwab is trading at, it is trading at or near the 2008 financial crisis levels and the 2020 pandemic levels.

I do think that we will see Charles Schwab trade at least within the range of its 5-year average of 24x P/E.

From a multiple expansion opportunity point of view, in the longer term as Charles Schwab's P/E multiple reverts back to its mean, we could see a multiple expansion upside of more than 120%.

As a result of the banking saga, I revised my 2023 and 2024 estimates down by around 10% and 8% respectively, while I revised my 2025 and 2026 estimates down by 5% respectively.

Using a cost of equity of 10% as the discount rate and terminal 2026 P/E as 24x, the intrinsic value of Charles Schwab today is $81.04. This implies the current stock price is at more than 30% discount to the intrinsic value of the company. As a result, I do think that the company is undervalued today.

My 1-year price target for Charles Schwab is $89.15, implying 65% upside from current levels.

Risks

Trading volume

There is a risk that the risk-off sentiment or an uncertain macro environment may result in lower trading volumes, and this may result in lower overall revenues contributed from the trading business.

Macroeconomic backdrop

The uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment today is creating a difficult operating environment for companies like Charles Schwab. With the customer's need for higher yield, there is the risk of flight in assets from the platform while the regional banking saga could result in less confidence in players like Charles Schwab.

Regulatory environment

There is a risk that the regulatory environment could change negatively for Charles Schwab. As a result of the deregulation of the regional banks with less than $250 billion in assets, this resulted in the banking situation we are in today. As a result, regulators may take a more serious look into the regulations that these smaller banks are subject to, and this could have an impact on Charles Schwab if the stricter regulation applies to Charles Schwab.

Conclusion

I do think that the worst has been priced into Charles Schwab at the current 10.6x 2024 P/E. Even after conservative estimates and downward revisions for the company's financials until 2026, the intrinsic value that I derived showed that the company is trading at more than 30% discount at the current stock price.

If you read the article, I am sure that you will be confident that Charles Schwab's current overall client cash balance and movements in its bank deposit accounts are not big worries. The fact is that these clients are looking for higher yield instruments and have re-allocated their cash in bank deposit accounts to higher yielding money market accounts. Furthermore, I liked that we saw $16.5 billion inflows in net new assets in the height of the regional banking saga, which highlighted the strength of Charles Schwab's brand, and the trust clients have in the company.

In addition, in the unlikely event that clients do move out excessive amount of cash from the Charles Schwab platform, based on my analysis of the liquidity position of the company, we can see that the total liquidity available to Charles Schwab today amounts to $652 billion. This makes up almost 80% of the total client cash balances that the company has today.

As a result, I am initiating Charles Schwab with a Buy rating.

My 1-year price target for Charles Schwab is $89.15, implying 65% upside from current levels.