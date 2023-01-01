DenisTangneyJr/E+ via Getty Images

In the current rising interest rates environment, the real estate sector is having a hard time. One of the companies that has been hit the most is Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), which saw its share price tumble more than 33% since the beginning of the year. The negative market sentiment is mostly related to increased cost of funding, which will eventually hit the balance sheets once companies begin to roll-over debt. In that regard, the recently announced deal for the sale of MPW's Australian assets will address the liquidity needs through 2024, without the need to raise capital or use debt financing. The transaction will likely mark a small loss as the assets will be disposed of at slightly below their book value. At the same time, this will increase the revenue exposure to troubled tenants in the US. FFO will also take a hit as interest savings won't fully compensate the lost rent revenue. Still, I consider the transaction a net positive for MPW as leverage is a significant risk in the current environment and reducing it, in a reasonable way, is the right move.

The deal

On 29 March, Medical Properties Trust announced that it entered into an agreement for the sale of its Australian assets with affiliates of HMC Capital (ASX: HMC). The deal is estimated to bring cash proceeds of AUD$1.2B and is expected to be finalized in H2'23, following the necessary regulatory approvals.

The positive

The initial market reaction, following the news was positive. There's a good reason for this. The acquisition of the Australian assets, comprising 11 hospitals, was financed with AU$1.2B 5-year loan, due in 2024. At the same time, cash and equivalents on the balance sheet as of 2022 year-end were a bit more than US$235M and the company at least for now, appears to be willing to keep its dividend. So the Australian loan had to be either paid-off in cash or refinanced. The loan had a fixed rate of 2.45%, which is unachievable in the current environment. For reference, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised the cash rate to 3.6% in its recent move. Combined with the increased risk to the real estate sector, the potential rate of a roll-over loan would've likely more than doubled.

MPW's debt (MPW)

Now, according to the press release, the cash proceeds to MPW will be sufficient for the full repayment of the loan. This will lead to immediate savings of about AU$29.4M (US$19.7M). Also, the total debt of MPW will fall from US$10.3B to US$9.5B. Most importantly, it will give breathing room to MPW, as debt maturities up to 2024 year-end will be manageable without the need for equity raise or debt financing.

The negative

The 10-K report of MPW reveals that the Australian assets were carried at book value of US$854.6M. This is above the deal price, so a loss of approximately US$50M will result from the deal (AU$1.2B translates at about US$804M at current rates). However, the figure is significantly above the US$655M of estimated value of the Australian assets, suggested by a BofA report.

Also, the company will stop receiving GAAP rent of about US$57M. While the exact net cash effect, after accounting for the saved interest is unclear, due to the rent straight-lining, it's reasonable to assume that the net hit on FFO is somewhere around US$30M a year. Still, this seems like a small price to pay, considering that if refinanced in the current environment, interest payments on the loan might've been very close to the rent proceeds. Assuming refinancing at the March 2023 fixed mortgage rate in Australia of 6.45%, interest expense would've been US$52M per year - very close to the rent proceeds.

The third, and probably the most serious negative, is that the tenant mixture got worse. The Australian assets have never been a source of concern, regarding tenant's ability to pay. So in effect, selling those properties will increase the proportionate share in total assets of the troubled Prospect Medical Holdings from 7.5% to 7.8%.

Takeaway

While the sale of the Australian assets seem to have negative implications as well, the positive seems to outweigh them. Dealing with the 2024 debt without refinancing and in a non-dilutive way is very good for shareholders even at the expense of the small discount of the sale price to the book value of the assets. At the same time, this transaction can't be a major catalyst for the stock, as the Australian assets were not considered a source of tenant risk, unlike some assets in the USA.