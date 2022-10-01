Madrigal Pharmaceuticals: Odds Shortening On NASH Drug Approval

Mar. 30, 2023 11:16 AM ETMadrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL)
Summary

  • Madrigal's share price rocketed >350% in December last year after positive data from a Phase 3 study of lead drug Resmetirom in NASH.
  • NASH is a massive market opportunity - close to 50m people in the US and Europe are estimated to have the disease.
  • Resmetirom's data looks good enough to secure an accelerated approval.
  • Rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals' Ocaliva has an FDA decision date upcoming in June for its NASH candidate - and an FDA Adcomm scheduled for May.
  • Resmetirom looks a slightly better drug than Ocaliva based on study data, safety, and price - capable of driving annual revenues in the multi-billions. The competition is fierce but approval could drive 50-100% upside in my view.
Madison Square Garden Athletics Meet, 1924

Al Gretz/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Investment Overview

In December last year I published my last note on Pennsylvania based biotech Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) - a company that has long been seen as a potential winner of the "NASH Dash" - the

chart

Madrigal summarises Phase 3 MAESTRO data (Investor Presentation)

chart

MAESTRO-NASH Safety (investor presentation)

chart

Resmetirom launch strategy (investor presentation)

chart

Akero Therapeutics NASH drugs results comparison (Akero presentation)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GILD, BMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

