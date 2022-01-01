MarcBruxelle/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Since our last recommendation to invest in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), the company has seen its total returns top 30% versus just under 3% for the S&P 500 (SP500). Given the company's historic volatility, you might be worried that it's getting too expensive. However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company's unique pharmaceutical portfolio has the potential to generate substantial returns.

Gilead Sciences 2022 Results

The company had a strong 2022, especially from its base products as COVID-19 related earnings decreased.

Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

The company grew product sales by 8% YoY to $23.1 billion excluding Veklury. That represented the strongest growth in the company's base business since 2015. The company grew oncology sales by 71% YoY to more than $2 billion, and Biktarvy sales, the core of the company's HIV portfolio, also grew to exceed more than $10 billion.

The company has spent many billions of dollars and a ton of effort attempting to build up a strong pipeline. It now has 59 clinical programs going on.

Gilead Sciences Portfolio Growth

The company has managed to continue to grow its portfolio, highlighting its strength.

Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

The company had numerous catalysts across its portfolio that it successfully accomplished in 2022. A number of these are in new development drugs that the company has developed in programs such as Trodelvy, Yescarta, and Magrolimab. Sales take a while to ramp up from new developments, however, the company has already achieved a promising ramp rate.

We expect sales from the company's 2022 programs to ramp up.

Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

The company has continued to see strong commercial growth across its portfolio. The company's core HIV business earned $4.8 billion in sales, up 5% YoY or 6% QoQ. Excluding Veklury sales, the company's product sales were up 9% YoY. The company's new businesses such as Trodelvy, Cell Therapy, and HBV / HDV have generated strong YoY sales growth.

That commercial growth is the side effect of the company's substantial spending on new businesses.

Gilead Sciences Pipeline

The company's pipeline sets the stage for additional improvements.

Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

The company has a large pipeline of drugs that it's spent $10s of billions to ramp up. This is especially true for both viral drugs, which form the core of the company's portfolio, and oncology, which has been the company's largest source of growth. Assuming the company can continue to move candidates through the pipeline, especially Phase 3 programs, sales could grow.

Now it's worth noting that the company did, by wide consensus, overpay on numerous of its different acquisitions. However, that's done, and in our view already priced into the GILD share price. What's important is what the company does with that, especially with some valuable candidates still within its drug pipeline.

Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

The company has numerous potential sources of growth. Among the most exciting are Trodelvy, which is expected to hit annualized peak sales of $4 billion versus a current rate of $800 million. Yescarta is expected to be able to hit $1.5 billion. This ramp-up in sales for minimal additional cost will enable increased shareholder returns and cash flow.

It also highlights the benefit of the company's $10s of billions in recent capital spending.

Gilead Sciences 2023 Guidance

Gilead Sciences' 2023 guidance highlight its ability to continue driving shareholder returns.

Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation

The company's total 2022 sales not counting Veklury were $23 billion. For next year the company is guiding for a midpoint of roughly $24.2 billion, with $2 billion in Veklury sales. YoY growth for non-Veklury sales are expected to be 5%. Strong gross margins will result in $5.5 in GAAP EPS and $11.3 billion in operating income.

That gives the company a non-GAAP P/E of 12 and a GAAP P/E of 15. Either is sufficient to generate strong returns. The company has a dividend yield of just under 4% that it can comfortably afford to continue paying. The company repurchased $1.4 billion in 2022 shares, and it's heavily reduced its share count. We'd like to see continued repurchases especially on dips.

The company does have just over $24 billion in debt, which is relatively high, but a level that it can comfortably afford. Annualized interest expenditures for the company are roughly $1.5 billion. In 2022, it managed to reduce debt by just over $1 billion.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to the company is a lack of success in its pipeline. It has several high profile candidates that could each generate billions worth of sales. However, those could always fail their trials, and should they the company's valuation could drop substantially relative to where it currently is, especially after the recent run-up.

Conclusion

Gilead Sciences has seen its share price run-up. However, we think investors should avoid getting overly anxious. The company still has an almost 4% dividend yield, one that it can comfortably afford, and it's continued to opportunistically repurchase shares. At the same time, the company can comfortably afford its dividends.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a large pipeline of exciting drugs. It's spent $10s of billions to build the pipeline, something that many people think it overpaid for. However, the paying is done, and as the drugs go through trials, they could help generate substantial increases in cash flow. That helps to highlight Gilead Sciences, Inc. as a valuable investment.