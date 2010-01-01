The World Of Venture Capital Has Changed: Venture Capital Must Pivot

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.41K Followers

Summary

  • Over the past ten years or so, the venture capital world has been awash with funds, even during times that might be considered to be "downtimes."
  • It is becoming very apparent that the venture capital world benefited from the same "asset bubble" that many others benefited from during this time period.
  • Now, it appears that this time period is over and the venture capital world must change, must alter its focus, and must choose investments in a different way.
  • This "pivot" will not be an easy one and so venture capital funds must focus on what they can do, and what they can't do and re-focus their world.
  • Being on the other side of an asset bubble is not an easy place to be.

Crowd funding finance and investment

BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

Just one more narrative about the decline in the role that venture capital is playing in our current world.

Michael Casey, the founder of Portico Advisers, writes in the Financial Times:

"Venture capital blossomed from an

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
16.41K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.