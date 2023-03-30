China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 30, 2023 11:09 AM ETChina Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.66K Followers

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Theiss - Investor Relations

Jie Li - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

William Gregozeski - Greenridge Global

Operator

Good morning everyone and welcome to the China Automotive Systems' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Kevin Theiss, of Investor Relations. Kevin, you may begin.

Kevin Theiss

Thank you everyone for joining us today. Welcome to China Automotive Systems' 2022 fourth quarter and year conference call. Joining us today are, Mr. Jie Li, Chief Financial Officer of China Automotive Systems. He will be available to answer questions later in the conference call with the assistance of translation.

Before we begin, I'll remind all listeners that throughout this call, we may make statements that may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent the company's estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this call. As a result, the company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading Risk Factors in the company's Form 10-K annual report for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in other documents filed by the company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If the outbreak of COVID-19 is not effectively and timely controlled, our business operations and financial conditions may be materially and adversely affected as a result of a deteriorating market outlook for automobile sales, the slowdown in regional, national economic growth, weakened

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.