EM Debt: Keep Calm And Carry On

Summary

  • EM fixed income has been hit by an increase in risk aversion led by concerns about the health of the U.S. banking sector.
  • We believe the overall global macro backdrop should remain supportive of EM debt fundamentals.
  • We believe recent developments in the global banking sector will impact EM banks mostly through second-order effects, as direct links to affected institutions are limited.

Financial term Emerging market on blue and green finance background from graphs, charts. 3D render

Vladimir Zakharov

EM fixed income has been hit by an increase in risk aversion led by concerns about the health of the U.S. banking sector. But we retain our constructive medium-term view for EM debt despite near-term risks and high volatility.

EM Debt: Keep Calm And Carry On

