1st Quarter Investor Newsletter March 2023

March Madness is Banking, not Basketball

Introduction

In our quarterly newsletter, we will discuss a few macro issues like the stock market, the labor environment, the Fed, inflation trends and of course interest rates. In addition, we’ll highlight recent changes to the indices (S&P 500, Russell), as well as whether the 1% tax on buybacks is impacting capital allocation.

We believe our value add and differentiation is best exhibited in discussing issues in our area of expertise – Fintech. We just published deep dives into the following two topics, which both can easily be read on Seeking Alpha.

1) The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the resulting volatility, and possible banking ramifications.

2) The CFPB’s proposal to limit credit card late fees.

Classifications & Labels

As a reminder, we define FINTECH as“anything utilizing technology to improve an established process.” We have owned many of our holdings for decades (some since their IPO’s) and their GICS classification does not impact our portfolio construction or management.

As you can see on our Flagship FINTECH portfolio monthly tear sheet, we currently own names that are considered by GICS to be in Technology, Financial, Industrial and Real Estate sectors. However, in our opinion, our holdings represent wonderful examples of our version of FINTECH companies.

Developed in 1999 by MSCI and Standard & Poor’s, GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) classifies all major public companies into 11 different sectors. In addition, there are 24 industry groups, 69 industries and 158 sub-industries that all major public companies get classified into.

Each year, there are subtle edits to sector weights and modest changes occur in certain sub-industries. Specifically, there are 250 US stocks that are getting impacted with this year’s re-alignment. For index managers, managing billions of dollars, these changes can be significant and require days of trading to re-align their portfolio to its assigned benchmark.

We are not benchmark focused and our “active share” is quite high (in the mid-to-high 90’s%). Within the Technology sector, we do not own Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Netflix, or Microsoft. Within the Financial sector, we do not own any traditional banks or insurance companies. We exclusively focus on the emerging FINTECH industry and consider ourselves to be bottoms up, fundamental research analysts; we invest with a long-term perspective, and absolutely are not “benchmark huggers.”

S&P 500 changes (FactSet, S&P)

As this FactSet, S&P slide shows, the largest sector in the S&P 500 and the Russell 1000 is Technology, weighted at 27.2% and 26.5% respectively. With this year’s GICS changes (in mid-March), the Technology weighting is getting lowered by over 300 basis points - in both indices - with a fairly equivalent increase to the Financial sector from roughly 12% to 15%.

In our Fintech industry, we are seeing a fairly significant number of payment companies, like Fiserv, Fidelity Information Systems, Fleetcor, Global Payments, MasterCard, Square, and Visa, getting moved from the Technology sector to the Financial sector. Following these moves, Visa, Mastercard and PayPal will become three of the top six names in the Financial sector, moving ahead of traditional banks and brokerages like Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup. Also, we are seeing some companies like Automatic Data Processing, Broadridge Financial, Jack Henry, and Paychex get moved from Technology into the Industrial sector.

Since the S&P 500 is a sized weighted index, the Technology sector will become more tied to names like Apple and Microsoft. These two mega-caps are already over 40% of the total sector’s weight, which became even more concentrated when Google and Facebook were switched from Technology to Communication Services. Following these changes, Financials will become the second largest sector, behind Technology. Adding the Technology and Financial sectors together (i.e., Fintech) would be nearly 40% of the S&P 500.

GICS Changes

We somewhat disagree with the move of these payment companies from Technology to Financials, but it is really irrelevant to our longer-term investment thesis. Is Visa a financial company because it helps to move payments from consumers to merchants to banks or is it a technology company because it can process 60,000 transactions a second? Frankly, its formal GICS classification doesn’t matter. More importantly, Visa is an excellent example of a secularly growing FINTECH company that meets many of our investment criteria and desirable characteristics for an investment (click here).

How do these benchmark changes impact our investment process? Not one bit! However, these sector reclassifications may have short-term trading impacts to our holdings. There are over $200 billion dollars tied to sector specific index funds and ETFs, like the XLK for Technology or the XLF for Financials. As Technology index managers get properly weighted, they will sell-out of some of our holdings, while Financial index managers will create new positions. Since there is more money tied to the Technology sector, this might have a short-term, negative trading impact. In the grand scheme of things, this is “much to do about nothing”, but it should create some noise towards month end.

The Stock Market

In 2021, the S&P 500 surged +28.1%, as risk assets soared, interest rates were lowered, and the government instituted a massive fiscal stimulus. The hangover was awful in 2022, as the S&P 500 fell (18.1%) and tried to absorb tougher conditions and significant monetary tightening. This type of polar opposite market reactions reminds us of the G. Michael Hopf’s quote, “Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, and weak men create hard times.”

Last Yrs Losers = 2023 Winners (BTIG and Bloomberg)

As this BTIG chart shows, the sectors that underperformed in 2022, like Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary and Technology, all started the year in positive territory. Once again, the contrast between news out of the tech industry and its performance in the market could not be starker. Despite many tech companies issuing layoffs, recession warnings, and grim earnings forecasts, the tech-focused Nasdaq had its best January performance since 1999. Then, with the majority of S&P 500 companies reporting, volatility rose, and the market began to sell off. In February, the S&P 500 fell by (2.6%) and it is surprisingly flat so far in March.

At the beginning of the year, the vast majority of market “experts” believed the first six months of this year would be a challenge and then the Fed would reverse its tightening policies, “pivot” and begin to ease. Following some tax loss selling in December, the S&P 500 rose +6.3% in January. It was as if investors were chasing momentum and no longer pricing in a “hard landing” or even a “soft landing”. It seemed like investors were pricing in a market take-off and “no landing” scenario.

As we continue to emphasize, we anticipate and expect a volatile 2023 filled with geopolitical issues and monetary and fiscal uncertainty. As many of you know, we aren’t in the prediction business. We find merit in John Kenneth Galbraith’s quote regarding predictions. He said, “There are two kinds of forecasters. Those who don’t know, and those who don’t know they don’t know.”

Buybacks

For our process, it is critically important how management teams allocate capital. When a company generates cash flow, it has several options about how to redeploy those funds. It can re-invest back into the business and fuel future growth opportunities. Or, it can make acquisitions, payout a dividend or even repurchase its shares. How a management team redistributes its cash flow is critical in our analysis, as it is a reflection on capital structure effectiveness and how a management team looks at optimizing shareholder returns.

There are a few key reasons companies buy back their shares. The first is to demonstrate confidence in their business and relay a positive and optimistic sentiment to shareholders. The second is to return capital to shareholders, in a tax-efficient manner. When a company pays a dividend, shareholders are taxed as income of the amount. When a company buys its own stock back, it does not accrue additional taxes for its owners, as there isn’t a taxable event. Lastly, reducing the number of shares outstanding helps accelerate earnings per share. On the same amount of earnings, EPS increases as the denominator shrinks. Why are companies focused on EPS growth. Well, in the fourth quarter of 2022, less than 70% of S&P 500 companies exceeded earnings expectations, which was a low beat rate relative to its history.

Quarterly Buybacks (S&P Dow Jones Indices)

As this S&P Dow Jones slide shows, US companies have spent hundreds of billions in recent quarters on stock buybacks. These management teams believe stock buybacks are a good use of capital and also shows a high degree of confidence and conviction in their forward-looking expectations. For the first time, stock buybacks by companies in the S&P 500 are on track to surpass $1 trillion in a calendar year. New stock buyback authorizations reached $220 billion by mid-February, which is on pace to equal a new record.

US corporations are flush with cash, as this US Census Bureau and St. Louis Federal Reserve chart shows. However, the new corporate tax on stock buybacks (1%, effective January 1) hasn’t seemed to have bothered management teams enough for them to rethink this capital allocation strategy.

Corporate Cash (US Census Bureau)

Of the two dozen companies we own (on the publicly traded FINTECH front), well over 90% of them have active buyback authorizations. We have owned Verisk Analytics (ticker VRSK) since its IPO on October 6, 2009.

It continues to generate significant excess free cash flow and management is returning capital to shareholders via both dividends and buybacks. In early March, VRSK announced that it entered into an ASR (accelerated share repurchase) to repurchase $2.5 billion of stock. This ASR has the potential to remove nearly 9% of VRSK’s 155 million outstanding shares.

Jobs

We believe that a fully employed and well-paid labor force typically supports a healthy consumer. Nonfarm payrolls in January were fantastic, and they were 3x what economists were expecting at 517,000. February also provided better than expected results, with another 311,000 jobs created. Unemployment sits at a 54-year low of 3.4%.

As that stronger than expected economic data hit, the market began to sell off. Why is good news taken as bad news by Wall Street? Well, a tight labor market supports higher wage growth and higher wage growth adds to inflationary issues. Then, if inflation isn’t dramatically coming down, the Fed has to continue to hike rates. So, a strong jobs market makes Chairman Powell’s job more difficult. We believe that it is counterproductive to want unemployment to rise and for the economy to falter, just to have the Fed come to the market’s rescue by “pivoting” and lowering rates.

Fed Chairman Powell continues to emphasize that the Fed will remain data dependent, so this type of economic data is critical to understand the path forward. The job market continues to be very resilient, which continues to give the Fed the necessary data and ammunition to raise rates or at least keep them higher for longer.

Our problem with this scenario is that there is way too much focus on monetary policy, as the market is fixated on every word coming from Fed officials. This type of investing mindset places too much emphasis on the Fed’s role in determining economic and earnings growth. We believe that equity market performance is driven by company specific earnings. We don’t hear many economists discussing what would happen if economic resilience translated into corporate earnings resilience. Wouldn’t that be a positive, especially for certain stocks that are attractively valued? As 2023 unfolds, we believe stock selection will lead to alpha generation in our portfolios.

Are interest rates important? Absolutely, but they aren’t the make-or-break factor that drives our economy. In our opinion, a healthy economy, with a strong labor market and consumers spending money, is what moves our markets forward. If you are invested in second-class companies, with levered balance sheets and questionable outlooks, then the forward outlook could be challenging. If you are invested in world-class companies, with recurring revenue, leading market share and generate free cash flow, you can handle turbulent conditions.

The Fed

We appreciate the difficulty of Chairman Powell’s job. The Fed remains in a precarious position. On one hand, it has to raise interest rates to fight high inflation, which it says is its main goal. On the other hand, the Fed has to ensure that it doesn’t push the economy into a recession while juggling a crisis of confidence in our banking industry.

Fed Chairman Powell, in his semiannual testimony on monetary policy before the US Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, said that due to the latest stronger than expected economic data, "the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated." He emphasized tighter conditions when he said, "The process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go and is likely to be bumpy." After Chairman Powell spoke, his loyal lieutenants then commented. Atlanta Fed President, Raphael Bostic, said that he is still in favor of raising interest rates in "steady" quarter point increments. This was seconded by Richmond Fed President, Thomas Barkin, when he said he supported “smaller 25 basis point moves, rather than the larger 50 basis points moves” that others have called for.

The old adage of “DON’T FIGHT THE FED” seems apropos. When the Fed says that rates will be “higher for longer”, we simply nod our head and factor that into our proprietary models. We aren’t going to hope for a pivot and sudden cut in interest rates, to get a boost in some of our technology holdings. That seems like wishful thinking…

Interest Rates

Following another 25-basis point increase in the Fed Funds rate on March 22, 2023, the next date to mark on your calendars is May 3. Now, we don’t guess where rates are going and prefer to examine the CME’s FedWatch Tool (click here). Using this as the market’s expectations, we can see that 49% of the market is expecting another 25-basis point hike, while 51% believe the Fed will pause. This is remarkably different from expectations from just a month ago, when the market was 73% expecting a 25-basis point increase and 26% were expecting a 50-basis increase.

The Fed has repeatedly said they will be data dependent with their decisions despite many calling for an end to their restrictive policies. Those analysts / experts believe continued increases will push the US economy into a recession, later this year. In fact, at the 23 largest US financial institutions, nearly 80% of their economists are predicting a recession in 2023. Sentiment is clearly not positive or too optimistic and that’s before we even discuss Silicon Valley and the banking crisis.

Inflation

February 2023 consumer prices gained +6.0% year-over-year (+40 basis month-over-month). While this is lower than June’s +9.1% annual rate, which was the highest since 1981, it isn’t a positive development. Even excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core inflation was still +5.5%, which still presents a problem. There is good reason to think inflation will keep falling, but it has remained stubbornly high. While the process of getting inflation down has begun, it is far above the Fed’s 2% target.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon cautioned against prematurely declaring victory in the fight against painfully high inflation. He recently warned the Fed could raise interest rates higher than expected, especially if price pressures prove to be "sticky."

To use a plane analogy, especially since the market continues to use these hard vs soft vs no landing scenarios, the economy was cruising along at 30,000 feet into early-March. There were some modest bumps, with FTX’s bankruptcy, an inverted yield curve, the war in Ukraine and pesky inflation, but nothing too serious. It’s a good thing we kept our seat belt buckled, because once SVB happened, the plane experienced some major turbulence.

Conclusion

We are wrapping up our newsletter with an interesting comment from President Biden. Now, we never bring politics into our research and aren’t going to start now. We simply want to highlight a key point that he made last week, right as SVB failed.

He said, “Investors in the banks will not be protected. They knowingly took a risk and when the risk didn't pay off, investors lose their money. That's how capitalism works." Now, we agree with his point, but it was interesting timing to say right as the banking industry just experienced its second largest failure in US history and regulators were providing assurances that the banking system was resilient and safe. We simply find it interesting that he felt compelled to mention that the government would not bail out investors in this failed bank and to tell the public exactly how capitalism really works.

Our takeaway is that more regulation is coming, and it will pressure bank profitability. Instead of regional or smaller credit unions or community banks thriving, we anticipate that the big banks will only get bigger.

The goal with Dodd-Frank was to limit how the market was susceptible to systemically important financials and prevent any banks from becoming “too big to fail.” Following this bout of banking volatility, universal banks like JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Citi, Wells Fargo, and Schwab gained assets and got bigger at the expense of weaker regional banks.

Two weeks post SVB’s collapse, deposit concerns for regional banks remain a key focus. For example, the top 25 domestically chartered banks saw their market share increase to 66.4%. These large financial institutions garnered over $108 billion of new inflows, at the expense of the next largest 850 banks. This is unfortunate and exactly what the regulators do not want to happen, but it appears to be what is occurring. The big are getting bigger and becoming “too big to fail”.

We look forward to speaking with you soon!

Warren Fisher, CFA

Founder and CEO

Manole Capital Management

