Stellus Capital: Thanks To Market Volatility, An 11.5% Yield Is Available

Summary

  • The market slide related to SVB’s failure creates a buying opportunity for Stellus Capital.
  • The BDC has a well-managed, safety-focused investment portfolio and covers its dividend with net investment income.
  • The stock is now available at net asset value.

Fears of contagion following Silicon Valley Bank's failure in March have led to a selloff in the BDC and financial sectors, in my opinion, for no good reason.

This selloff has reduced the price of a number of

Debt Portfolio

Debt Portfolio (Stellus Capital Investment Corp)

Portfolio Activity

Portfolio Activity (Stellus Capital Investment Corp)

Portfolio Statistics

Portfolio Statistics (Stellus Capital Investment Corp)

Dividend Coverage

Dividend Coverage (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

