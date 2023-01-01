JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Overview

Manulife (NYSE:MFC) like many other institutions that deal with insurance has been facing adverse events, mainly drawdowns, and changes in bond prices. But, despite these adverse events that have affected the global insurance and asset management industry, the company continues to see strong returns and has a dividend that goes along with its returns. Manulife has also been witnessing strong returns on capital through a series of adjustments, mainly to its operations where it has reduced headcount, improved product pipelines, and continued targeting of growth markets.

U.S. sales continue to show weakness

The U.S. market, which is key to Manulife's U.S. APE sales continued to decline in the fourth quarter as volatility in the markets led to early drawdowns from investors/retirees, and the early drawdowns have been affecting Manulife's revenue mainly, since the U.S. remains the main market for the company.

Equity markets are likely to remain volatile for a while, especially as inflation remains tough. Manulife is likely to face issues considering these facts. But total new business value increased significantly for the year, especially as the company continued to execute on products.

U.S. net earnings were further impacted by reinsurance sales, and the company witnessed a 25% decrease in core earnings from $370 million to $276 million, QoQ, and YoY, total earnings fell by 15%. Despite this, net income continued to increase, and the company continued to increase its net income from $1667 to $3077. These trends are likely to continue in 2023, as interest rates remain on the higher side, and the economy slows down. Reinsurance costs may also increase, as increasing levels of financial uncertainty continue to affect the market. While premiums aren't likely to be significantly affected, growth in products, especially those not linked to core insurance products, are likely to go nowhere.

Investor Presentation US APE (Investor Presentation Manulife)

Asia struggles, as Hong Kong continues to show weakness

Asia continues to see headwinds as well, especially as Hong Kong struggles. New business value tanked as global sentiments, especially out of Hong Kong where the majority of Manulife's products sold, took a turn for the worst. Beyond the U.S., the global monetary tightening has not only been affecting Manulife but also has been affecting all insurance companies. I expect this volatility to remain an issue until later this year, when the markets might finally settle down, as interest rates finally come to a halt.

How long will interest rates continue to rise?

Currently, interest rates are around 5.25% in the U.S., with the fed funds rate will head higher towards 5.75%-6% in my opinion, as inflation remains robust. But in recent times (mainly the increasing of the Fed's balance sheet continues to increase) inflation may be on the rise again in a few months. This means the Fed Funds rate could top out at around 6.5-7% and by that time many assets could be heading down more permanently due to a mild recession, and unemployment increasing potentially to around 5.5-6% before the fed reconsiders its position.

This will have a significant effect on the company's readjustments but will steady out later this year. Interest rising will lead to mark-to-market losses on the balance sheet, which will be reflected in the earnings in the coming years. While these are non-cash losses, they will still make investors nervous, especially if the company is exposed to more permanent bond losses on its mortgage-backed securities. But losses in general from lower equity market levels and losses on bonds stemming from rising interest rates will affect the company.

New Business Value Asia (Investor Presentation Manulife)

Core earnings continue to grow despite declining revenues

Despite these issues, core earnings remain strong out of Asia, as Japan and Vietnam continue to offset weakness out of Hong Kong. Hong Kong is more vulnerable to the U.S. rate hikes than say China, or other countries in the region, which means that Manulife's business should not be affected in Asia significantly through 2023, as improved core earnings come from the rest of Asia, China, as these regions continue to see improved business flows, especially in the insurance business. Asia's economy will remain strong throughout 2023, and this will play a key part in the company's ability to keep growing. China's core earnings declined 83%, in 2022, and this was especially detrimental to the bottom line. But in 2023, as China reopens, this trend is likely to change quickly.

Japan, and Vietnam, where interest rates risks remain lower, relative to the recent past, will still continue to face headwinds. A slowdown in these regions is also inevitable, so core earnings might not grow that quickly in 2023, as many of these economies are highly dependent on trade. This could in turn affect Manulife's ability to continue growing, as the company is currently dependent on these regions.

Comparison Markets (Investor Presentation Manulife)

Manulife continues to see the effects of higher interest rates, but one of the positives that we continue to see is that core earnings continue to remain relatively steady, with core earnings increasing by 22% in the fourth quarter as the company benefits from higher bank earnings and insurance in force earnings. In turn, Manulife continues to increase its remittances, and capital mainly the LICAT ratio remained at 131%, which is not excessive because capital over the supervisory target still remains substantial. The combination of the two should help the company remain relatively in favor of investors.

Remittance (Investor Presentation Manulife)

Capital Metrics (Investor Presentation Manulife)

Manulife like many of its competitors will have to adjust to the higher rates, which means quite often adjusting business models, especially expense/efficiency ratios, and improving portfolio optimization. The company expects that the expense ratio will fall below 50, as the company continues to reduce costs and improve, core earnings by reducing reliance on LTC & VA. This should lead to an overall improvement in the company's financials in 2023.

Where is Manulife's financial heading in 2023?

I expect both core earnings, and net income to rise in 2023, as volatility reduces in the market, with interest rates topping out sooner rather than later. But it remains to be seen where revenue will end up in 2023, as multiple dynamics, mainly a slowing North American market, and certain Asian markets showing weakness, while other markets such as China rebound, from opening. This will be mainly reflected in core earnings, as even if assets under management, and premiums, continue to fall it is likely that core earnings grows by 2-3%, mainly owing to improve operational efficiency. This will be offset by lower liquidity levels, which could lead to investor sentiment worsening.

Risks and 2023

Manulife remains a relatively safe stock, owing to the fact that insurance sales, especially core insurance sales aren't as affected by economic cycles, therefore, the dividend, which is currently at 5%, isn't likely to be severely affected, as core earnings and cash flow remain strong. Meanwhile, risks do remain, but these are likely to affect broader products, rather than core insurance products. I already mentioned the balance sheet is likely to see losses, as asset prices readjust, this could be reflected for a few more quarters as income losses, but the cash flow is not likely to be affected. Another issue is if assets continue to fall, retirees will continue to pull money out of Manulife, which is especially exposed in its asset management business. This could affect future earnings.

Furthermore, Manulife is not exposed to cyclical insurance payouts and remains in the insurance space that is not very exposed to the economic cycle, with primary insurance products revolving around life, health, and travel insurance.

Finally, a growth of around 2-3%, mainly driven by Asia, (especially as China reopens), means that the current P/E of 7x, and dividend of 5%, means that the stock is not likely to see significant gains in the short period. The reality is, Manulife is a safe long-term dividend stock, for those looking for moderate returns.