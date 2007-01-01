Tomasz Śmigla/iStock via Getty Images

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is a major semiconductor company that rarely is in the spotlight of media outlets and investment community more broadly.

The main reason being that analog semiconductors have been far less popular among investors, even though they play a prominent role in digitalization. On top of that, ADI has been overshadowed by its larger and more well-known peer in the space - Texas Instruments (TXN).

For these reasons, ADI's highly profitable business model has been somewhat underappreciated. For example, within the wider peer group in semiconductors, ADI has the fourth highest gross margin and is not far off from the leader.

I have already stressed the importance of using gross profitability as a starting point when judging quality of business models not only in semiconductors but in other industries as well.

If we use the same order from the graph below and plot the 1-year share price performance of all these companies, we could see why this is. Although there are numerous factors affecting share prices, the companies on the far left are far more likely to endure during market downturns then the companies in the far right of the graph.

Moreover, ADI stands out as the best performing semiconductor stock from the peer group over the past year, which was marked by significant turbulence in the markets.

Another reason why gross profitability matters so much is that it helps explain differences in valuation multiples on a cross-sectional basis. In other words, there is a clear relationship between gross margins and Price-to-Sales multiples. This, of course, is the case only if we exclude Nvidia (NVDA) from the broader peer group due to its excessively high premium brought by the outlandish investor sentiment towards the stock.

But before we conclude that high gross profitability should translate into superior share price performance, we need to understand why is ADI's gross margin so high, is it sustainable and how is the management allocating shareholder capital?

Analog Devices High Gross Margins

A key feature of gross margins is that they are less volatile over time and more closely related to the company's pricing power. In the case of Analog Devices, gross margin has been gravitating around 65% for more than a decade now.

As the company has solidified its place as the second largest analog integrated circuit supplier, it also gained significant pricing power.

However, ADI has been lagging behind Texas Instruments in terms of migrating its capacity to 300-mm wafers for its analog processors. These are also associated with much higher gross margins.

Instead, ADI has been more concentrated on large-scale acquisitions, such as the recent acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Maxim) for total consideration of roughly $28bn.

The deal significantly improved ADI's positioning in high margin and high growth markets, such as automotive and data center. It also solidified the company's leadership in the Industrial space.

The Capital Allocation Perspective

With goodwill and intangible assets making nearly 80% of Analog Devices' total assets, it is perfectly clear that the company has prioritized inorganic growth over the years.

Although I would personally prefer the Texas Instruments approach of more organic growth, ADI's strategy has worked well in a historically more fragmented market of analog ICs.

When it comes to capacity, ADI has also relied heavily on its more agile hybrid manufacturing model, which combines in-house with external manufacturing capacity.

This could make ADI better prepared for a prolonged economic slowdown, but at the same time, leaves it more vulnerable to supply chain issues and geopolitical risks.

It would also reduce ADI's ability to fully capitalize on the benefits provided by the CHIPS and Science Act.

Retaining High Cash Flow and Dividends

In the process of consolidating, Analog Devices management has also prioritized acquiring entities that will be accretive to its margins and free cash flow.

Thus, the company also has one of the highest free cash flow margins within the industry.

According to the latest corporate update, the management plans to keep capital expenditures as a percent of revenue within the 4% to 6% range and is likely to see an improvement in its free cash flow margin to a maximum of 40%.

The aforementioned capital expenditure to sales ratio is a significant increase on the company's historical averages and is expected to bring in additional capacity in the coming years.

Over the last year, we invested a record amount of CapEx to increase our manufacturing output. And in 2023, we are, once again, investing aggressively in our U.S. and European factories to significantly expand our capacity. These investments will create a more flexible and cost-effective hybrid manufacturing model by increasing our swing capacity to around 70% of revenue in the coming years. Source: ADI Q4 2022 Earnings Transcript

Nevertheless, it is still much lower to that of Texas Instruments, which is far more aggressive in its capacity expansion strategy.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

At the same time, ADI offers a forward dividend yield of 1.9% and scores exceptionally well across all 4 categories of safety, growth, yield and consistency.

Closing Remarks

As a relatively less popular semiconductors stock, Analog Devices is well-positioned to retain its leadership in the analog IC space. As a result, gross profitability is likely to remain stable, provided there are no sudden shocks to the global economy and semiconductors demand. The company's unique strategy also comes with certain drawbacks to those of its peers, however, ADI remains among one of the most attractive stocks in the semiconductors space.