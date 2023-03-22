PM Images

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) lost 36% of its net book value in 2022 largely due to the central bank's aggressive rate-hiking cycle. Despite the onset of a new U.S. banking crisis, the monetary authority has increased benchmark interest rates at the fastest rate in recent memory, and for the ninth time this month.

Even though rate hikes have slowed, the fact that the central bank is continuing to raise interest rates in the face of recent shocks such as Silicon Valley Bank's failure is a source of concern for highly leveraged mortgage trusts.

The central bank is likely to press for higher interest rates, which, in my opinion, will result in resurfacing book value pressure and higher funding costs. With the stock dropping steadily from $12 to $10 since February, I believe investors will still see more downside.

The Central Bank Is Hiking Aggressively And It Hurts Leveraged Businesses Like AGNC

The policy goal of the central bank is to reduce inflation, which has reached levels not seen since the early 1980s. In the United States, inflation peaked in June 2022 at an annual rate of 9.1%, but has since leveled off at around 6%.

Having said that, the central bank is not backing down, and just last week pushed for a 25-basis-point increase, even as the financial sector begins to grapple with the possibility of a potentially severe banking crisis. The central bank has raised interest rates at the fastest rate in recent memory, causing significant losses in the investment portfolios of financial institutions and mortgage trusts like AGNC.

Inflation Rates (Tradingeconomics.com)

AGNC purchases mortgage securities using a large amount of debt and, in its most basic form, employs a spread model. The mortgage trust borrows money at low interest rates and invests in mortgage securities with high yields, such as agency mortgage-backed securities.

Since AGNC and other mortgage investment trusts have benefited from the central bank's low interest rate policy since the 2008 financial crisis, the business has grown significantly over the last decade. However, as inflation began to rise in the economy in 2022, the central bank was forced to change its policy and accelerate the pace of its rate hikes.

Mortgage trusts, which primarily invest in rate-sensitive agency mortgage securities, saw their portfolio and book values suffer as a result. AGNC has a sizable mortgage portfolio of agency securities ($59.5 billion as of December 31, 2022), and rising interest rates tend to depress investment market values. (interest rates and the value of fixed income instruments move in opposite directions).

Agency Portfolio Update (AGNC Investment Corp)

This pressure resulted in a 36% decrease in the trust's most important measure, book value, in the case of AGNC. The book value of the trust dropped from $16.76 per share at the end of 2021 to $10.76 per share at the end of 2022.

And, while AGNC saw a minor rebound in its book value in 4Q-22, I believe the risk of further book value declines remains high because the central bank will likely continue to impose higher borrowing costs and book value pressure on the mortgage trust sector.

Net Book Value Per Common Share (AGNC Investment Corp)

Don't Buy The Discount To Book Value

AGNC began trading at a discount to book value again in March, and the central bank has stated that containing inflation will remain a top priority in 2023.

As a result, I expect AGNC's book value discount to widen again, as well as that of other mortgage trusts such as Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY). AGNC is currently valued at 0.9x book value, which is roughly the same valuation ratio as Annaly Capital.

Data by YCharts

Why AGNC Could See A Higher Valuation

The mortgage market's dynamics are primarily explained by the central bank's interest rate policy. If the central bank decides that inflation is reasonably under control and that rate cuts are now appropriate, leveraged companies like AGNC could see an improvement in investment economics and relief in credit spreads.

Lower funding costs are critical to AGNC's mortgage-backed security investment business and would increase the trust's net interest spread. This shift in economics would almost certainly be required for AGNC's stock to trade at or above book value in my view.

My Conclusion

AGNC's stock price has fallen since February, from $12 to $11 and now to $10, and I believe investors will see even lower prices if the Fed continues to raise rates in 2023.

Passive income investors should not be enticed by AGNC's 14.7% dividend yield if the stock price continues to fall and industry headwinds remain negative.

In many cases, investors pay for the privilege of investing in mortgage trusts such as AGNC by seeing their book values fall. Furthermore, mortgage trusts must reduce their dividends in my view, presenting investors with a double whammy: they are seeing significant book value declines while also seeing their dividend stream decline.

Despite a rebound in book value in 4Q-22, I believe passive income investors should avoid AGNC for the time being, at least until the central bank stops raising interest rates entirely.