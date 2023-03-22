AGNC: Don't Buy The Drop

Mar. 30, 2023 1:50 PM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)NLY2 Comments
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.19K Followers

Summary

  • AGNC’s book value decreased 36% in 2022. The trust’s stock price is in a down-channel and dropped below $10 in March.
  • The central bank appears set to continue to hike interest rates in 2023, as long as inflation remains elevated.
  • Passive income investors should not buy the drop.

Balancing home and savings

PM Images

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) lost 36% of its net book value in 2022 largely due to the central bank's aggressive rate-hiking cycle. Despite the onset of a new U.S. banking crisis, the monetary authority has increased benchmark interest rates at the fastest

Inflation Rates

Inflation Rates (Tradingeconomics.com)

Agency Portfolio Update

Agency Portfolio Update (AGNC Investment Corp)

Net Book Value Per Common Share

Net Book Value Per Common Share (AGNC Investment Corp)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.19K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.