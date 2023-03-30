CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 30, 2023 12:51 PM ETCorMedix Inc. (CRMD)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.66K Followers

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Ferry – Managing Director-LifeSci Advisors

Joe Todisco – Chief Executive Officer

Matt David – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Phoebe Mounts – Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Erin Mistry – Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Butler – JMP Securities

Joon Lee – Truist Securities

Serge Belanger – Needham & Co.

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the CorMedix Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce to you host, Dan Ferry. Thank you, Dan. You may begin.

Dan Ferry

Good morning, and welcome to the CorMedix fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call. Leading the call today is Joe Todisco, Chief Executive Officer of CorMedix, and he is joined by Dr. Matt David, Executive Vice President and CFO; Dr. Phoebe Mounts, EVP and General Counsel; and Erin Mistry, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during the call, management may make what are known as forward-looking statements within the meaning set forth in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and include but are not limited to any of the following: any statements, other than statements of historical fact regarding management's expectations, beliefs, goals, and plans about the company's prospects, including its clinical development program, manufacturing activities, and NDA approval for DefenCath in the U.S. or other product candidates, future financial position, future revenues, and projected costs, and potential market acceptance of DefenCath or other product candidates.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.