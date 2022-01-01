bfk92

Despite all the chatter about how the world is ending and shipping companies will go bust due to the potential upcoming recession, the recent earnings report of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) indicates that the company is likely to remain profitable in FY23 and continue to pay dividends to its shareholders in the following quarters. At the same time, the potential improvement of freight rates later this year along with the diversification of the company’s trade routes could also ensure that ZIM meets its 2023 guidance and continues to generate additional shareholder value in months to come.

Proving Doubters Wrong

Earlier this month, ZIM released its earnings report for Q4. It showed that even though its revenues decreased by 36.9% Y/Y to $2.19 billion due to the declining freight rates, it nevertheless managed to perform better than expected, as its GAAP EPS of $3.44 was above the street consensus by $1.23 per share. At the same time, the company’s FY22 revenues and EBIT were up 17% Y/Y and up 5% Y/Y, respectively. This indicates that ZIM has been able to successfully navigate through the turbulent market environment and perform significantly better than a lot of people anticipated.

Going forward, there are reasons to believe that ZIM would continue to perform relatively well given that it’s clear that freight rates have mostly stabilized after weeks of decline. During the recent Q4 conference call, ZIM’s management also stated that they believe that rates are close to the bottom and there’s a chance that we’ll experience some improvement later this year.

Drewry World Container Index (Drewry)

What’s also important to note is that ZIM is about to pay $6.40 per share in its quarterly dividend. This represents ~44% of its 2022 net income that itself was down less than 1% in FY22 despite the worsening macroeconomic environment. The ex-dividend date is on April 4, and due to the NYSE rule on dividends that exceed 25% of the market price, investors need to hold the shares in their portfolios on Tuesday 4 to be eligible for the payout. At the same time, there are reasons to believe that ZIM will continue to pay dividends in 2023 as well, as it seems that its business will remain resilient despite all the macroeconomic challenges that it faces.

There’s More Upside Ahead

One of the biggest positives from ZIM’s latest earnings report is the fact that the management expects the company to remain profitable in 2023 and thinks that the business will generate adjusted EBITDA of between $1.8 billion and $2.2 billion and Adjusted EBIT of between $100 million to $500 million. At the same time, it’s also important to mention that ZIM now has more than enough resources to survive the cyclical downside, while its upside could be even bigger than expected since the business had a net leverage ratio of 0x and a $279 million net cash position at the end of December.

All this means that ZIM would continue to pay dividends in 2023, as debt or liquidity are not an issue, and during the latest conference call the management once again reiterated its commitment to stick with its current dividend policy of giving away 30% to 50% of the company’s net income back to its shareholders. Since JPMorgan Chase (JPM) gives ZIM’s stock a price target of $30.40 per share, it’s safe to say that its shares have additional room for growth from the current levels.

What’s also important to note is that it appears that Sino-American trade relations continue to be robust despite the increase in tensions between Beijing and Washington. U.S.-China trade hit a new record in 2022, and the cooperation between both countries remains resilient for now. In addition, even if we assume that the relations will deteriorate in the following years, ZIM would likely be able to mitigate risks that come with such a scenario. During the latest earnings report the company’s management stated that they’ve established a new joint venture in Vietnam to tackle trade risks. They said the following:

This joint venture will allow us to better serve manufacturers shifting from China to Vietnam, as well as potentially target the extending Cambodia and LA international trade.

On top of all of this, as inflation cools, while bank runs have been contained and the global GDP is forecasted to increase Y/Y annually in the following years, it makes sense to believe that ZIM would be able to perform relatively well in the next few quarters, especially if freight rates begin to improve later this year.

However, even if the improvement in freight rates won’t happen this year, ZIM is likely to still show a decent performance thanks to its entrance into the car carrier market. During the latest conference call, the company’s management stated that they currently operate 11 vessels that transfer vehicles only and plan to expand its fleet to 16 car carriers in the following months. Considering that global car sales in 2022 were down only 0.1% Y/Y while the positive growth is expected to return this year as car sales are expected to increase 3.8% Y/Y to 84.1 million vehicle units, there’s a case to be made that entering this market makes it easier for ZIM to meet its 2023 guidance.

The Bottom Line

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s latest earnings report showed that its business is more resilient than ever. There are reasons to believe that the company could continue to create additional shareholder value for months to come. The only thing that could ensure that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. fails to meet its goals is the hard recession that would lead to the collapse of freight rates. However, I don’t think that that’s going to be the case, and as such I remain bullish about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s future.