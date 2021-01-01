Stadtratte

Looking for a high-momentum ETF as we head into Q2? Have you checked out Europe? While mega-cap U.S. tech gets all the press, the SPDR Euro Stoxx 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) is at 52-week highs. The fund has returned more than 12% compared to negative performances from domestic ETFs and the global equity index.

Euro Stoxx 50 ETF: 1-Year High

Stockcharts.com

According to the issuer, the fund seeks to offer exposure to the total return performance of the Euro Stoxx 50 Index and its 20 supersector indexes. FEZ captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the Euro Stoxx Total Market Index. The Euro Stoxx 50 is a cap-weighted index, part of the broader Stoxx Europe 600 Index.

FEZ features a low, but not dirt-cheap, expense ratio of 0.29% (you can get Europe or ex-USA exposure for just a few basis points in other index funds) and it’s a somewhat large ETF with more than $2.3 billion in assets under management. With 3-5 year EPS growth seen at 12.9% per SSGA and a forward P/E ratio near 12, the portfolio remains a compelling value in my view considering its growth prospects even with near-term recession risks. Right now, Euro Area GDP is seen at just 0.5% for 2023, but that is up from contractionary levels as the consensus a few months ago.

Euro Area GDP Expectations Rising (Consensus)

Goldman Sachs

FEZ is very much a large-cap fund with a weighted-average market cap of about $100 billion, and it also offers a higher yield compared to the domestic stock market - the last 12-month distribution yield is about a full percentage point above the yield on the SPX at 2.77%.

Tradeability is robust given high AUM and solid volume: The 30-day median bid/ask spread is just two basis points while volume is routinely above 500,000 shares daily, often above two million.

Digging into the portfolio, FEZ is a concentrated product. The top 10 holdings comprise a high 42% of the ETF. Morningstar also notes that 99% of the total allocation is in large caps. Moreover, just the largest pair of stocks in FEZ together make up more than 15%. So, tracking developments with ASML Holding (ASML) and LVMH Moet Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMHF) is important.

The only area that stands out from a factor perspective right now is FEZ’s high momentum. While Morningstar’s data doesn’t imply it is a momentum star, the product has earned an A+ rating as of this writing under Seeking Alpha’s quant rankings.

FEZ: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

Sector-wise, I like how FEZ is balanced between long-duration growth names and the value style. SSGA reports that Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology, two growth sectors, are more than one-third of the fund while cyclical value niches of Financials and Industrials are more than 30%. In that sense, there’s diversification given this year's topsy-turvy moves between growth and value.

FEZ: Sector Diversification Between Growth & Value

SSGA Funds

Seasonally, April is the best month for FEZ in its most recent 20 years. A 3.3% typical gain beats December’s next-best usual 2.3% advance, according to data from Equity Clock. Now through early June is also a strong stretch on a relative basis to the S&P 500 before some choppiness tends to ensue in Q3.

FEZ: Bullish Seasonal Trends In April

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

So, is it all rainbows and unicorns for mega-cap Eurozone equities? I don’t think so. Notice in the chart below that while technicians love to spot 52-week highs in a tough tape, FEZ has ample overhead supply in the $44 to $49 range. We really want to see price break above that range – new all-time highs would set the table for a multi-year bullish breakout. Still, a rally above the early 2022 high – prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – is the necessary first step.

Also take a look at the 200-day moving average. It’s now solidly rising after inflecting following the October low and trendline breakout late last year. A couple of pullbacks along the way shook out the weak hands, which is good to see. A concern, however, is that the momentum RSI reading at the top of the chart is not yet making fresh highs. Over the coming weeks, I want to see RSI confirm the move in price.

FEZ: 52-Week Highs, Re-Enters 2021 Range

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I like FEZ’s valuation and momentum. With shares at a 52-week high, it’s a market leader as we head into Q2.