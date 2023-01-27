Intel: Market Share Donor

Mar. 30, 2023
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Intel Corporation provided a positive update on Data Center and AI chips.
  • The chip giant will likely continue to donate market share to peers, even if it gets new chips like Emerald Rapids, Sierra Forest, and Granite Rapids to market on time.
  • Intel Corporation stock remains expensive at 17x '24 EPS targets that are shrouded by risk of more chip delays crushing these forecasts.
Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At Annual CES In Las Vegas

David Becker/Getty Images News

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has amazingly broken key support around $30 on a somewhat upbeat Data Center update. The chip giant has potentially swung back towards hitting chip release targets, but catching peers is

Finviz Chart

Source: Finviz

Xeon Roadmap slide

Source: Intel Data Center webinar

Data Center TAM slide

Source: Intel Data Center webinar

CPU server market share

Source: Counterpoint Analysis

Chart
Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Comments (1)

