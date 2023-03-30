China Construction Bank Corporation (CICHY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.66K Followers

China Construction Bank Corporation (OTCPK:CICHY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Changmiao Hu - Secretary of the Board

Jinliang Zhang - President

Zhihong Ji - Vice President

Yun Li - Executive Vice President

Yuanguo Cheng - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Xu - Morgan Stanley

Changmiao Hu

[Foreign Language]

Dear investors, analysts, friends from the media. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Thank you for joining us in the 2022 Annual Results Announcement Conference by China Construction Bank. Thank you very much for your support and interest in the CCB. The results announcement conference today is held in Hong Kong and Beijing simultaneously through a video link. This conference is also live streamed for shareholders, investors and the public.

With us in person in Hong Kong, Mr. Jinliang Zhang, the President; Mr. Wang Bing, Vice President; Mr. Zeng Jianhua [ph], the Chief Financial Officer. In Beijing are Mr. Yong, Vice President, Mr. Zio Hong [ph], Mr. Lee Ming [ph]; Mr. [indiscernible]. Today, we also have Mr. Shi Ziantong [ph], Equity Shareholder Representatives, and Mr. Wang Hei [ph], Supervisor Representative; they are with us in the Hong Kong venue, and we have Ms. Low Fang Lei Lun [ph], Shareholder Representatives; and [indiscernible], Supervisor Representative in Hong Kong and Beijing. Present -- also present in charge and personnels from relevant departments of the headquarters.

The results of our bank for 2022 have been disclosed yesterday, and the results presentations have been published on the bank's website for your review. Before we take questions, Mr. Jinliang Zhang will give a presentation on the business operation of 2022 of the bank. Mr. Zhang, please.

Jinliang Zhang

Dear investors, analysts and friends from the press, good afternoon. Welcome to this results announcement conference. I'd like to express my sincere gratitude for

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.